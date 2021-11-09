Atlético de San Luis enters the Repechage after dividing points with Santos

Although Santos Laguna he already had his place secured in the Repechage, the Warriors were looking for a better position before the Athletic San Luis who was favored by the results of the weekend to place in 12th place of the Classification and also fight your ticket to the Big party.

The team of Guillermo Almada he was technically very well organized. However, he did not have enough resources to get into the first four places in the general table and also add his third victory consecutive.

After the bad games that Atlético San Luis had been giving, the visiting squad needed to improve mainly the creative and offensive sector to be able to score goals; however, they missed the opportunity they had to open the marker when after half an hour the whistler scored the maximum penalty in his favor.

But unfortunately they did not manage to take the momentary advantage, because the Argentine German Berterame was outlined to shoot from the eleven steps, but ended up sending the ball to one side of the goal Carlos Acevedo placeholder image, who guessed the address of the ball, but before him missed shot he could no longer touch it. In this way, they went to the locker room with the score 0-0.

By resuming the actions, the locals had a good rejection against Atlético de San Luis avoiding that they will generate danger plays, both squads locked the ball in the midfield but failed to approach the gate on rival.

