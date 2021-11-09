At risk the exercise of revocation of mandate: Ciro Murayama | So things

The proposal to cut almost 5 billion of the budget to the INE in the Budget Commission of the Chamber of Deputies is very worrying news for the Institute because it may compromise some exercises, in particular the revocation of the mandate, “as stated by the counselor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Ciro Murayama.

He explained that the cut would represent 26% of the requested budget of 18,800 million, the money that the constitution gives to the parties is 5 thousand 1,800 and the INE cannot touch them, so the cut said will affect the INE , not to parties.

He pointed out that the revocation of the mandate will cost 3.8 billion pesos, and “it would be at risk if there is no room for prudence among legislators,” it is a cut that has never been experienced or discussed, he said.

He stressed that the exercise of revocation of mandate has to be done seriously, the possibility that the president continues in his mandate is at risk.

If the cut occurs, there is no way to do the exercise, he said and affirmed that you want to expand political-electoral rights, it implies an investment by the Mexican state or we will reach the presidential succession elections in 2024 without recluses.

For this reason, he asked the legislators that, beyond filias and phobias, the INE be allowed to fulfill its constitutional mission of guaranteeing the exercise of the constitutional rights of citizens.