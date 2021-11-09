Astronomers find in a distant galaxy an element that our bones and teeth contain

The discovery was an accidental find made thanks to the use of various space and ground observatories.

A team of astronomers discovered fluorine in a distant galaxy, they say so in a study published in Nature Astronomy.

The team led by Maximilien Franco, a scientist at the University of Hertfordshire (United Kingdom) and director of the research, found this chemical element – also present in our bones and teeth – in large gas clouds in the galaxy NGP-190387, located more than 12 billion light years from our planet.

This is the first time that fluorine has been detected in a star-forming galaxy so far away. This discovery was made accidentally thanks to the use of various space and ground observatories.

Likewise, the finding constitutes an important step in the investigation of the origin of the element. According to the researchers, Wolf-Rayet stars, very massive stars that only live for a few million years, are the most likely places for fluorine production.

“Our measurement adds a completely new restriction on the origin of fluorine, which has been studied for two decades,” said Chiaki Kobayashi of the University of Hertfordshire.

“We all know fluoride because the toothpaste we use every day contains it in the form of fluoride,” Franco said in turn, adding that previously it was not known “what type of stars produces most of the fluoride in the universe.”