Astrazeneca creates a space for debate on Oncology

Astrazeneca has opened the doors of OncoLAB, a new space for analysis, debate and exchange of knowledge on the priorities of the health system in the oncology field. The main objective of the initiative is give visibility to projects, research and innovations that they are a roadmap for this necessary change by generating an innovative physical space for dialogue and connection with the main decision-makers in the health field to move towards curing cancer. The purpose of this initiative is to become the benchmark for the entire oncological ecosystem. To do this, this space will delve into topics such as the importance of early cancer detection, access to innovation, the need to measure health outcomes, translational research or targeted therapies and Precision medicine.



They will also boost social awareness campaigns and dissemination in this regard, which will complement the holding of events to address the needs and challenges of Oncology and meetings with decision-makers and institutional representatives to publicize the concerns of Spanish health professionals and scientists.

Real impact of cancer challenges in the health system

The objective? Achieve a greater awareness and mobilization of the responsible agents in decision-making so that the challenges and objectives that are agreed have a real impact on the healthcare system. Given that scientific advances in Oncology are opening the door to new possibilities for survival, propellants see it necessary to focus on transform cancer diagnosis, treatment and management promoting practices of excellence in the scientific community and the health Administration.

The initiative has launched its operation with a first meeting where the dynamics of the LAB and the main challenges regarding the approach to cancer patients have been discussed.

“From Astrazeneca we are very proud to be able to promote a project like OncoLAB and make available to the scientific community and institutions, the necessary resources to build meeting points for the exchange of knowledge, research and good practices from different perspectives, but all with a common denominator: moving towards curing cancer “, pointed out Marta Moreno, director of Corporate Affairs and Market Access of the company. The Advisory Council -formed by representatives of the pmain entities of the field oncological- will determine the project’s roadmap and will be in charge of suggesting to the director and secretary of the project, the contents for analysis and debate, as well as the proposal of projects, speakers or relevant research to present to the participants.

The Council is led by Candela Calle, director of the Catalan Institute of Oncology (ICO), with representation and general coordination functions, and will be coordinated by Ana Rodríguez Cala, Director of Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility at the Catalan Institute of Oncology (ICO) who will accompany the management and It will assume the functions of communication, information and monitoring of the Council’s work.

Leaders from 14 entities attended the meeting of its constitution: Xosé Bustelo, former president of the Spanish Cancer Research Association (ASEICA) and deputy director of the Cancer Research Center (CIC)

Anna Bigas, Scientific Director at the Cancer Network Biomedical Research Center (CIBERONC)

Izaskun Miguel García, attached to the Scientific Directorate of the Cancer Research Center (CIBERONC)

Joaquín Martínez, Scientific Director CRIS Against Cancer

Rafael López, president of the Foundation for Excellence and Quality in Oncology (ECO Foundation)

Rubén Ventura, Scientific Director at the FERO Oncology Research Foundation

Mª Estela Moreno, Assistant Pharmacist Specialist of the Pharmacy Service of the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau in Barcelona, ​​currently National Coordinator of the Oncology Pharmacy Group of the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy (GEDEFO-SEFH)

Marcos Martínez, manager of the Spanish Group of Cancer Patients (GEPAC)

Julio Zarco, president of the Humans Foundation

José Luis Rodríguez, president of the Spanish Society of Pathological Anatomy (SEAP)

Isabel Magallón, secretary of the Spanish Society of Oncological Nursing (SEEO)

José Tomás Navarro, Secretary General of the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH)

Ana Fernández-Teijeiro, president of the Spanish Society of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology (SEHOP)

Carmen Rubio, vice president of the Spanish Society of Radiation Oncology (SEOR)

“We are very happy with the great reception it has had among scientific entities and societies and we are sure that the findings will be really useful to advance the cancer cure“, applauded Candela Calle, director of OncoLAB.

OncoLAB is also open to the participation of other specialties related to the comprehensive approach to cancer patients, such as psycho-oncology, social work or cancer surgery. In this sense, Dulce Ramírez, president of the Spanish Society of Health Directors (SEDISA) has been the latest addition to the Advisory Council.

“We are very happy with the great reception it has had among scientific entities and societies and we are sure that the findings will be really useful to advance the cancer cure“, applauded Candela Calle, director of OncoLAB.