Asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower is heading for Earth, says NASA

It is 4660 Nereus, an asteroid first seen in 1982 by NASA scientists, who closely monitor it.

When talking about a asteroid heading in the direction of our planet, There are doubts, as well as concerns, among scientific groups on the planet. In recent days, a group of NASA scientists captured the presence of 4660 Nereus, a asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower that will pass very close to Earth in December 2021.

But do not be alarmed, explains the NASA expert group. The 4660 Nereus will pass only 2.4 million miles (3.9 million kilometers) Earth on December 11. It is a distance of potential danger but it does not imply that it impacts on our planet. This space body will once again pass near our globe on February 14, 2060, when it will be just under 745,645 miles (1,200 kilometers) away.

NASA permanently tracks asteroids that pass close to Earth. To mention one of the most recent cases, on October 17, NASA observed a asteroid as tall as the Empire State Building.

An old acquaintance since 1982

This asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower is an old acquaintance on Earth: it was first seen in 1982. Since then there have been projects to visit it, such is the case of the missions NEAR (Near Earth Asteroid Rendezvous-Shoemaker) NASA and the Japanese mission Hayabusa, who have had in their sights the surface of the asteroid, but so far this idea has not been carried out.

This asteroid belongs to the Apollo class, and its kind of orbit frequently places it close to the Earth: its orbital resonance is approximately 2: 1, which means that it orbits almost twice for each orbit of the blue planet.

These data make 4660 Nereus so attractive to various scientific groups that they have thought to explore it. According to NASA, if a mission were to launch this year, it would take between 426 and 146 days to reach the surface of the cosmic body.

Is it possible for an asteroid to land on Earth?

The answer is yes, but there are a number of variants for that to happen. Despite the fact that NASA itself admits that in the next hundred years there is no asteroid with the possibility of impacting the Earth, it is still a latent danger. Let us remember that an asteroid is seen attracted by the gravitational force of the Earth, due to its small volume compared to a planet like ours.

At this time there is no established plan to deal with the possibility of an asteroid impact on Earth. The closest thing to this is the use of deflection, which consists of the action of launching an object (a rocket) towards the asteroid to slightly alter its trajectory.

There is an area that is dedicated to the exploration of asteroids and their threat: the NASA Planetary Defense Office, which monitors and warns about the risks of an asteroid changing its trajectory and heading towards Earth with the danger of exerting a possible impact.

This Office classifies near-Earth objects (NEO) as all those that pass within 50 million kilometers of the Earth.

Asteroids that circulate close to Earth, such as 4660 Nereus, are part of a list of bodies that are monitored by NASA and are part of the Sentry program. In turn, they receive a classification according to the Turin stopover and the Palermo scale, which measure the real risk of a collision.

