Ariana Grande’s tribute to Jennifer Garner’s iconic dress in ‘The Dream of My Life’

The trends of the 2000s have returned with force in 2021. This has been confirmed by celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Ariana Grande, who in recent weeks have worn several of the pieces that were successful at that time, such as tops and dresses with butterfly, asymmetrical neckline tops or low-rise pants.

This same week, the interpreter of ‘7 rings’, who is about to launch her first makeup collection, winked at Jenna Rink, the character played by Jennifer Garner in ‘The dream of my life’ (13 going on 30), with a look that fans of the film will instantly recognize.

Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) in the famous scene from ‘The Dream of My Life’ Columbia Pictures

In the production released in 2004, the actress gives life to the adult version of Rink, who on her 13th birthday receives the greatest humiliation of her life and asks with all her might to be 30 years old and to become a beautiful and popular girl. A wish that comes true the next day, when you wake up with your body changed and with the desired success.

Without a doubt, one of the most memorable scenes is when he dances Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ at the party organized by the magazine he works for. An iconic moment in which she wears a colorful short dress with ‘cut outs’ from Versace’s spring-summer 2003 collection that Ariana Grande has now recovered.

Ariana Grande with the Versace dress Instagram @arianagrande

The artist has worn a version of the design on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ music show. Before its broadcast, the interpreter of ‘Thank U, Next’ published on Instagram Stories a photo and a video in which she appeared with this piece almost identical to the original that Donatella Versace has redesigned. In addition, the young woman opted for a 90s hairstyle very similar to that of the protagonist and a more current makeup, with lilac eyeshadow instead of the baby blue that Jenna wears.

Ariana Grande with Versace design Instagram @arianagrande

The singer is not the first famous to dare with the iconic dress from ‘The dream of my life’. A year ago, actress Christa Allen, who plays the teenage version of Rink in the production, made a fun video recreating the moment when Garner’s character prepares for the party. The Californian nailed every second of the scene, from when Jenna gets out of the shower until she walks through her dressing room in search of the perfect dress, as well as her beauty look and accessories.