Ariana Grande has done her own makeup and the result is great

Would you dare with the white ‘eyeliner’ like Ariana Grande?

The singer reinvents her hairstyle with this ‘top’ braid

We know, the headline of this article can be somewhat implausible if we take into account that, as a general rule, the majority of the population puts on makeup on their own without the help of someone. But of course, the life of Ariana Grande It is not like that of any mortal, so her beauty ritual, in which she prepares for magazine covers, video clips and television shows, always usually includes the work of professional makeup artists who, after working with her, are already famous own right. This is how we got to know brush artists like Chris appleton —That in addition to being an ax in his own way is terrific— and Ariel, which sets up Kylie Jenner and Rosalía for the most important events.

However, last Sunday the interpreter of ‘Positions’ surprised with a photo gallery in which she appears just as beautiful as usual, but without a signature that proves her polished makeup. Internet was revolutionized since we could be in front of the first ‘makeup’ that she did herself for social networks without the help of a professional. A theory that was quickly confirmed shortly after when his head makeup artist Josh Liu agreed with us in his Instagram stories. The result, made by Ari, we love.

A natural finish and perfect for day to day

Thus, it was Liu who did not hesitate to highlight Grande’s skills in his social networks that would have ended up making him feel proud: “This ‘glam look’ makes me proud […] Can we talk about how pretty she looks in her own makeup? How proud I am ”. It seems that after years watching how the most recognized figures in the industry fine-tune it, Ariana has been able to copy the best tricks to look this spectacular without help from anyone.

For this specific makeup, the interpreter opted for a neutral base with pink tints, a marked eyeliner – very in line – and a very bright pink lip. A ‘look’ that could be used for any last minute event and that looks that great with little effort. Will Grande surprise us with a homemade tutorial on how she prepares when she is alone? Seeing how versatile the young woman would not surprise us.

