Apple TV + closes its big week with Tom Hanks and other premieres

Another outstanding premiere of the day is that of the new children’s series Hello Jack! A better world . To this are added the episodes of series that continue their emissions of new weekly chapters:

In addition, today also comes the Dickinson Season 3 with the premiere of 3 new chapters . This acclaimed series based on the life of the famous writer Emily Dickinson will broadcast its other 7 pending chapters every Friday until its final broadcasts are finalized on December 24.

We must start by saying that since the middle of this week the first chapter of Dr. Brain , Apple’s new series of South Korean origin that will air new episodes every Friday from now on. Although the big premiere of the day is Finch , Tom Hanks’ second Apple film after Greyhound. Set in a fictional near-apocalyptic future world, Hanks’ character, a robot man, and a dog are thrown into a thrilling adventure in which they must find a new companion for the canine when the human can no longer take care of him.

Acapulco: 6th chapter of its first season.

6th chapter of its first season. Foundation: 8th chapter of its first season.

8th chapter of its first season. Invasion: 4th chapter of its first season.

4th chapter of its first season. The Morning Show: 8th chapter of its second season.

8th chapter of its second season. Swagger: 3rd chapter of its first season.

Mariah Carey is back, again, for Christmas

After having premiered a family program focused on the festivities last Christmas with Mariah Carey as the protagonist, Apple once again trusts the queen of these holidays for another new special. The magic continues with Mariah Carey This is the title of this new content that will arrive in the near future (not yet confirmed). As Apple commented in a press release, it will serve for Carey to premiere his new christmas hit accompanied by award-winning Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

Also this week it was announced The Reluctant Traveler, a new travel program that will be produced and hosted by Eugene Levy. Whoever was the winner of an Emmy for Schitt’s Creek lands on the platform to visit the most famous hotels in the world and meet both the people and cultures of those territories in which they are located. Of course, this project has only been announced without giving more information about its possible release date.

Another announcement that has been made is the one new docuseries based on Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, one of the most illustrious players in the NBA, although without giving release dates. To end this week’s announcements, the first trailer for Swan Song, a film that now has a name in Spanish after it was learned that the original version will be Swan Son. You can see this advance in the following video.

Right now the key dates that the platform has already confirmed for new releases are the following: