Apple Hires Former Tesla Engineer To Advance Self-Driving Car Project

Few rumors about technology have been circulating, when the most striking has been that a car of Manzana is on its way, and now there is more evidence that the company founded by Steve Jobs is actually working on a car: According to reports, the company hired the former chief software officer of Tesla Autopilot, Christopher Moore.

That’s based on “experienced people,” according to Bloomberg, and we can assume both electric power and autonomous driving are on the way if a former Tesla engineer is involved. Moore apparently will inform Stuart bowers, another manager who traded Tesla for Apple.

Unsurprisingly, Apple declined to comment on the report to Bloomberg, which matches what the company previously said about its automotive efforts. Earlier this year, the CEO of Apple, Tim cook , hinted that some sort of autonomous navigation technology was in the works, but that’s all we have so far.

Tesla minds at Apple

The Cupertino tech giant chose Moore for its team working on Project Titan, according to people familiar with the matter. Christopher Moore will be working on autonomous driving software and will report to Stuart Bowers, another former Tesla executive who joined Apple late last year.

This last quote doesn’t reveal much about the mythical Apple Car, apart from leaving another great clue that that car is on the way. Notably, however, Moore was previously known for his more realistic take on the current state of autonomous vehicle technology than his former boss. Elon Musk.

Earlier this week, more than 11,700 Tesla vehicles were recalled due to problems with the fully autonomous driving (FSD) beta software installed in them; Several issues were reported, including one related to sudden braking.

This shows that even industry experts are struggling to get autonomous driving technology to work properly to eliminate the need for constant human supervision.

What is the Apple Car project?

The project is shrouded in secrecy and mystery, and it is unclear exactly what the company is working on – it could be an all-electric vehicle, or it could be a standalone software system to install in cars produced by other manufacturers, for example.

“Autonomy in itself is a fundamental technology”, Cook said in April. “If you take a step back, the car, in many ways, is a robot. An autonomous car is a robot. Therefore, there are many things that you can do independently. And we’ll see what Apple will do. “

We’ve also heard rumors that Apple has partnered with various automakers and electronics specialists to make their plans come true. This may suggest that an actual physical Apple Car is on the way, rather than a suite of software programs designed to connect to other vehicles, but, in the same way, Cook has strongly suggested that Apple is more interested in the software side of autonomous driving rather than a complete vehicle.

02-11-2021



