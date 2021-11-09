Apertura 2021 the tournament with the fewest goals in the history of Liga MX

Did the 2021 Liga MX Apertura tournament get boring for you? This is because you just hit the most boring tournament in history since short tournaments were implemented in Mexico based on scoring production, not counting the canceled Closing 2020, of which only 10 dates were played.

The Apertura 2021 will go down in history as the campaign with the fewest goals in the regular phase, with a total of 332 goals, which he throws us an average of 2.1 goals per game. Those who say that in their time the Mexican league was better, they are right, because in the 90s there were tournaments in which 500 goals are exceeded.

Throughout the 17 days of Apertura 2021, 19 goalless draws were recorded, of which five were Chivas matches. Throughout the weekend 22 goals were scored, a figure that is not bad for how things were.

Scoring champions … with fewer goals

And in the tournament with fewer goals it is not uncommon to have the scoring champions with fewer goals. Nico López, from Tigres, and Germán Berterame, from San Luis tied with nine goals. The figure is the same with which Raúl Ruidíaz was crowned in the Clausura 2017 tournament.

Tigres, the team with the most goals

Lthe felines scored 26 goals over the 17 matchdays, although at the end of the tournament, they drew goalless with América, which will reach the Liguilla in a losing streak.

In contrast, Querétaro was the one that scored the fewest goals, with just a dozen. Xolos de Tijuana was the club with the most goals, with 27 goals, while the best defense is shared between Atlas and America, with 10 goals allowed.

Failed strategies in the Apertura 2021

The Guardians 2021 only had 30 more goals than the Apertura 2021, for which the leaders of Liga MX used strategies to improve the show, such as adding more minutes in each game; some went up to 16 minutes of replacement, in order to increase the effective playing time, but this did not improve the show.

Likewise, the referees were instructed to stop marking small fouls to give fluidity to the games, but then neither. Can the level of Liga MX be improved in 2022?