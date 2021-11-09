Antonio Giovinazzi will not continue at Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo is about to confirm its second driver for the 2022 season. The Swiss-based Italian team could announce Guanyu Zhou in the coming days, with Théo Pourchaire the development driver for 2022.

Announcement imminent

The team led by Frédéric Vasseur will dispense with Antonio Giovinazzi at the end of this campaign. The Italian driver, possibly aware of his non-renewal, has already released a pearl on the radio, such as the one starring in the last Mexican Grand Prix in which he sarcastically congratulated the Alfa Romeo wall for his disastrous career management that deprived him to score: “Thanks for the strategy”, He ironized.

Vasseur, who has been interviewed by the French channel Canal + on Twitch, has confirmed that the decision has been made. Based on this interview, the program that Alfa Romeo will run in 2022 has been elucidated: The driver who will accompany Valtteri Bottas next season will be known on Tuesday, November 16.

The main favorite to occupy this coveted second seat – the last to be confirmed for 2022 – is the Chinese Guanyu Zhou. Following the purchase offer withdrawn by Andretti, the Chinese Formula 2 driver becomes the top contender to replace Giovinazzi. In addition, the current Alpine academy driver would bring a significant investment of Chinese capital into the Swiss team.

Similarly, the ART pilot in F2, Théo Pourchaire, would complete Hinwil’s line-up development program, complementing his new role with a second season in the silver discipline.

With all this, the busy Silly season of the 2021 Formula 1 season will come to an end in the coming days.

