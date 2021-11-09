Anne Hathaway, husband. William Shakespeare. Reincarnation theory

Digital Millennium

Anne Hathaway, famous film actress, is one of the most beloved entertainment figures internationally. There are fans who cheer for her and follow her every step of the way in her career. For this reason, the alleged relationship that the famous woman has with William Shakespeare. Which? How is Anne Hathaway related to the writer and playwright William Shakespeare?

On the internet we can find all kinds of crazy theories. One of them is that presumably Anne Hathaway’s partner is the reincarnation of William Shakespeare, since they have an undeniable resemblance.

And it is that in social networks for a few years the comparison of the husband was made Anne Hathaway, Adam Shulman, with William Shakespeare for their resemblance. Medium round eyes, triangular cut face and sharp nose.

However, it is not only the physical resemblance of Anne Hathaway’s husband to William Shakespeare, as another element of this crazy theory refers to the fact that the playwright was married to a woman named Anne Hathaway. Therefore, some say that the author of “Romeo and Juliet” reincarnated in another life in search of his great love Hathaway.

Fans of William Shakespeare say that the writer may have believed his promise to his wife: ‘Life is too short to love you in one life, I promise to look for you in the other’.

