Anne Hathaway and her lessons to wear jeans in successful looks

One of the combinations that have accompanied the Oscar-winning actress It is the one that is made up of the jeans and blazer alliance. On this occasion, a plaid blazer was the protagonist of the outfit, merging with the vintage tone of the pair, a sure option to go to when creating modest and current clothes in question. Like Hathaway, choosing to carry a bag in contrast will serve as an excuse to raise the flare to another level. It should be noted that a belt will add the necessary gestures to accentuate the waist.

Flared jeans and Victorian shirts

Ane Hathaway, wears flared jeans with a Victorian shirt, a delicate and romantic way to show off the pair. MEGA x Getty Images

For a romantic and delicate conclusion, the protagonist of ‘Les miserables’ has confirmed that flared jeans They are everything. First, they have in their DNA the power to stylize any silhouette, unleashing kilometer-long legs, in turn, they add an elegant finish to any suit that is expected to be created. Wearing them with pointed ankle boots will add extra points, and therefore, a shirt with a Victorian design with a high neck and ruffled cuffs will serve as inspiration to attend any gala event at the moment.

Bootcut jeans with black blazer

Anne Hathaway and a vibrant mix, bootcut jeans with a black blazer. Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin

This mixture had been asserted, but now it acquires a touch of ease, and is positioned in the stylistic guide for combine jeans that Anne Hathaway has created. On this occasion, the artist went to show a totally black blazer that was rejuvenated with the mid-tone bootcut and the western ankle boots have added a fashionable and light air. On the other hand, the focal point is taken by the basic white top that matches the compliment beauty look. messy that proclaims with impetus.

Skinny jeans and kimonos

Anne Hathaway at the Sundance Film Festival, she is sporting black skinny jeans. Ray tamarra

A total look in black gave way to a light style that will serve as the basis for creating a formal outfit, or, on the contrary, another truly calm one. An overlay in animal print exalted the set that the actress wore at the Sundance Film Festival, while a cowboy hat in the same range was fused with the kimono, and together they echoed that indicated the power of the skinny jeans.