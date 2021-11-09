Anna Kendrick Wants to Play Squirrel Girl in Marvel’s Kinematic Universe – Movie News

‘Doctor Strange’, the new House of Ideas movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch, opens on October 28.





At Marvel Cinematic Universe There are still no movies starring superheroines. Currently, the House of Ideas is choosing an actress to play Captain Marvel and there are rumors that, at some point, a solo film could be made about Natasha romanov (Scarlett Johansonn). But, What if another Hollywood actress proposed a new heroine? Anna kendrick He has stated that he would love to bring Squirrel Girl to life, a female character who has the ability to control squirrels.

“My brother sent me a Squirrel Girl comic because he thinks I should play her. I don’t know what Squirrel Girl does other than being half squirrel, but I could be!”, Explains the protagonist of Giving the note to Net-A-Porter. This character based on the Marvel comics also has the ability to use the Super strength and of advance by jumping great distances.

The “Phase 3” of the UCM continues the October 28 with the premiere of Doctor Strange, film starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Zoolander 2) and directed by Scott Derrickson (Deliver us from evil). The film tells the story of Stephen Strange, a respected surgeon who has damaged hands after a car accident. Looking for a new cure for his illness he meets a woman who reveals to him that the reality in which she lives is not the only one that exists. Take a look at the trailer under these lines!