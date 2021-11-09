Angelina Jolie avoids talking about her bond with this singer

Angelina Jolie said present in an interview with Salma Hayek in which she was asked about her alleged relationship with the popular singer The Weeknd, before said incursion by the interviewer, the actress ended up dodging it in a categorical way.

The interviewer for the magazine “E!” He asked Jolie if her children were excited by the supposed friendship with the singer, to which the renowned diva just smiled and replied that they are very excited about her mother’s future on the big screen and directed the interview to the premiere from Marvel’s “Eternals” where he will make an appearance.

During the last time, Angelina has been seen accompanied by the singer on more than one occasion, keeping their bond very reserved and even not leaving the places they attended together.

The last image we have of the two is when they both arrived separately and left a popular New York City restaurant together. It is not known for sure what the nature of the bond they have is, but the only firm thing is that Jolie is not currently in a relationship, so the doubt will exist until one of the two celebrities decides to reveal what happens between them.