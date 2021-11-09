Andriy Shevchenko, Johan Vásquez’s new coach at Genoa

The Ukrainian’s debut on the Genoa bench will be after the FIFA date against José Mourinho’s Roma

Andriy Shevchenko, who shone as a footballer for Milan and Chelsea, is the new coach of the Genoa, where the Mexican plays Johan Vasquez, This was announced by the Italian club on its social networks after ceasing Davide ballardini, technical director who had them to a place in the relegation zone of the A series.

Andriy Shevchenko with the Ukraine team. EFE / EPA / Mike Hewitt

In just five months in European soccer, Vasquez will have his second coach. With Davide ballardini it took him a long time to make his debut, he spent the first seven games of the season without playing, until he became the owner from the eighth day, with which he currently added five matches in which he was part of the starting eleven.



1 Related

Shevchenko he will have his first coaching experience at the club level. Previously, from 2016 to 2021, he had directed the selection of Ukraine, his native country, with which he faced 52 matches, with 25 wins, 13 draws and 14 defeats, the last of them in the quarterfinals of the previous European Championship against England, a result that marked his departure from the bench.

After 12 days that have been played in the A series, the Genoa marches in seventeenth position with nine units, the same as Sampdoria has in eighteenth place, already in the relegation zone. However, the goal difference helps the club in which he plays Johan Vasquez.

It should be remembered that Davide ballardini add four stages on the bench Genoa. The last of them began in December 2020 and ended last Saturday with a 2-2 draw against Empoli, after 34 matches directed, with 11 wins, 14 tied matches and 14 losses.

Because the FIFA date is crossed, the debut of Andriy Shevchenko on the bench Genoa It will be until next Saturday, November 21, the day on which they will receive Roma, a team that is located in sixth position.