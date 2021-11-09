America, the best team in Liga MX in all statistics during 2021

The best team of the year. America dominated from start to finish in 2021, the set of Coapa he led the regular phases in both semesters of the year in the League in all respects. They were the club that got the most points, the squad with the most wins, the one with the fewest losses in the two tournaments, data that confirm their supremacy.

In the register of Eagles in the Guardian Tournaments 2021 and Scream Mexico 2021 they were the sub-leadership and leadership respectively, adding 73 points in both campaigns, surpassing Blue Cross, current Mexican soccer champion who barely reached 64 units, that is, 9 points below the azulcrema team.

Regarding the issue of defeats, America He also overwhelmed his rivals with his figures by losing only 5 games in the whole year, one more than Blue Cross that with the defeat of the weekend by thrashing against Cougars they ended the year with 6 stumbles.

It should be noted that Eagles made of Aztec stadium a true strength, an unbreakable team at home taking into account that in 34 games played contemplating the two regular phases, the team of Santiago Solari He didn’t lose any games, he went undefeated from the Colossus of Santa Úrsula throughout 2021.

And as expected they were also the best team in terms of home victories, of the 17 games they played at home, America emerged victorious 14 times, alone Chivas, Blue Cross and recently Striped they managed to rescue a point from said customs.

There is no doubt that at least in the numbers America He is back in the prestigious and envied place that has belonged to him throughout history, being the team to follow and rival to beat, and a title next month would round off his year.

