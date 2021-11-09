Amanda Seyfried. Impact incredible look: Oscar Awards 2021 | PHOTO

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 04.25.2021 19:20:45





Amanda seyfried She surprised and left the viewers who saw her live and those who appreciated her from social networks speechless during her time on the red carpet at the Oscars 2021. The interpreter who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for its interpretation in Mank, she wore a beautiful long red dress.

The actress Amanda seyfried Once again, she managed to make an impact with the choice of her look, as she elegantly wore a spectacular red ruched tulle dress. This creation is signed under the name Armani Privé de Haute couture of the Spring-Summer 2021 collection.

The design of this dress is striking due to its pronounced “V” neckline, as well as its bulging skirt –with a lot of volume and train–. In addition, if that were not enough, Amanda Seyfried stood out with great style by combining her dress with her hair collected with a side parting, which allowed her to show off some discreet earrings. The makeup for his part was successful with the red lips.

Networks react to Amanda Seyfried’s look

As expected, social networks began to position his name due to his spectacular look.

“I just passed out to see so much elegance and glamor, sorry”; “She is wearing a beautiful red #armani dress “;” She is a goddess “;”Tell him to Amanda Seyfried that I love her #Oscars dress “, it is read between the reactions.

Amanda Seyfried’s dress for the love of God ???????????????? – ???????????? (@Onafabre) April 25, 2021

Best Supporting Actress at Oscar 2021

Amanda Seyfried is among the list for best supporting actress. Today she competes between the following actresses:

Maria Bakalova, “Borat, next documentary film”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly, a country elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Grb