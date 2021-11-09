Alex Rodriguez talks about his singleness after breaking up with JLo

The breakup between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in May 2021 was one of the most important events that shook show business. Seven months after the final goodbye between the two, the former Yankees player is still without a partner while the “Diva from the Bronx” once again took an opportunity with Ben affleck. Regarding this, the businessman of Dominican descent claims to feel very good and focused on important issues in his life.

© @ arod Alex Rodriguez claims to be focused on important issues in his life

This was revealed by Rodriguez during an interview with the journalist Astrid rivera from Wake up America (Univision) when questioned about his bachelor stage. “Thank God, I am very well with my family, with my daughters, my job and my ball. Thank God all is well ”, answered the now businessman with great humor.

Although he did not delve into more details about how he currently lives and if he wants to have a relationship again, the truth is that the former athlete seems to be deciding his status as a single man.

In the same way, Alex Rodriguez was encouraged to talk about what he likes the most, sports, and gave his prediction on who could win the 2021 Baseball World Series this year.

As we will recall, Jennifer Lopez began her relationship with Ben Affleck barely three months after breaking her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.