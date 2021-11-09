Alejandro Sanz surprises with the announcement of his new album and reveals release date – El Financiero

Alejandro Sanz has announced on its social networks the launch of Sanz, his new album which will be released worldwide next December 10.

The popular Spanish singer has surprisingly unveiled the title and cover of his new studio album, in which he appears next to a camera.

Sanz, record material that can already be reserved on the artist’s website and other platforms, has 10 songs from a wide variety of records, from acoustic to electronic, along with its characteristic flamenco element of orchestral arrangements, Universal Music notes in a note.

The artist has published two themes included in this work, “Bio” and “Mares de Miel”, produced together with Alfonso Pérez and Javier Limon, and that served as a cover letter for his new job in October.

On October 2, Sanz inaugurated his star on the Walk of Fame of Hollywood, in Los Angeles.

As part of the guests of honor attended by the artists Rachel Valdés, wife of Sanz, actress Yalitza Aparicio and the Peruvian musician Gian Marco.

Alejandro Sanz has collaborated with renowned artists from around the world such as Alicia Keys, Shakira, Camila Cabello, Laura Pausini, The Corrs, Juanes, Juan Luis Guerra, Marc Anthony and Joaquin Sabina.

With EFE Information