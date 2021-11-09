Aggretsuko Season 4 Confirms Premiere Date In Preview – Kudasai

During the event Netflix Festival Japan 2021 It was confirmed that the fourth season of the anime based on the character of Sanrio, Aggretsuko (Aggressive Retsuko), has dated its premiere on the platform Netflix globally for next December 16.

The original series premiered its first season in April 2018, followed by a second season in June 2019 and a third season in August 2020, accumulating a total of 30 episodes to date. The character first appeared in a series of animated shorts produced by the studios. Fanworks and issued between April 2016 and March 2018.

Cast of voices

Kaolip like Retsuko.

Souta Arai as Director Ton.

Rina Inoue like Fenneko.

Shingo kato like Haida.

Maki tsuruta as Director Gori.

Komegumi Koiwasaki as Ms. Washimi.

Rina Inoue like Tsunoda.

Souta Arai like Komiya.

Maki tsuruta like Tsubone.

Production team

Rareko (Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai!, Medamayaki no Kimi Itsu Tsubusu?, Yawaraka Sensha) was in charge of directing the third season at the studios Fanworks , as well as the writing and supervision of the scripts.

Kelly luegenbiehl, Kaata sakamoto, Yoichiro shimomura and others took care of the production.

Synopsis of Aggretsuko

Retsuko is a red panda who works in the accounting department of the company of her dreams. But it turns out that her superiors and coworkers are forcing her to do increasingly impossible tasks. Retsuko complies with it without saying a word, however, somehow he must vent all the anger and accumulated stress of a workday …

著作 株式会社 サ ン リ オ © 2020 SANRIO CO., LTD.x |