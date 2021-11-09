After losing streak, Johnny Depp does not lower his guard and launches his own production company

“After having witnessed how lots of money are spent on these blockbusters, in companies like Disney or Warner, it turns out that some work and others do not,” he added, “the important thing is to act safely and give the public the opportunity to be part of it. “.

Steven Malit, one of the managers of In.2 Films, pointed out that this is “the first breath” of his company, the first presentation, and considered it premature to announce specific projects, but he did advance that they will launch the first in 2022 and 2023.

It will be a combination of “independent films and television series,” all based in Europe, but with scripts accessible to the American public, he detailed.

Depp He insisted that you can make a great movie without skyrocketing budgets.

“My responsibility as an actor is to serve the author, the director’s vision, the public and myself, and in the end the important thing is that it be something human, that it reflects life and that it surprises,” he said.

The legal battle for an accusation of mistreatment in which Depp has been immersed had among its consequences the decision of Warner Bros to withdraw him from the cast of the third installment of the franchise “” Fantastic Beasts “(” Fantastic beasts “) and the decision Disney to dispense with Captain Sparrow who he played in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga.