Adam Sandler: The protagonist of Uncut Gems is in love with Mexico

In the celebration of his 55th birthday we remember his devotion to our country, which is said to be totally in love.

The cinema also lends itself to trivializing. An example of this is this text in relation to Adam Sandler, an actor who divides opinions among the Mexican public. For some, he is a guy who does cause laughter and has a talent for melodramas like Punch Drunk Love and The Mewyerowitz Stories. For others it is a real headache and without any grace.

While on screen he has not been able to win the sympathy of his detractors, Yes, he has done it off-camera through his manifest affection for Mexico, a devotion that further fuels the appreciation that his fans have for him. And it is that the protagonist of Uncut Gems He has reiterated on several occasions that he likes to vacation in tourist sites in our country, in addition to enjoying Mexican cuisine.

A lover of urban life, Sandler has declared himself in love with Mexico City for its streets and peculiar atmospheres. The people who pass through it are also pleasant and lively. That is why he says he feels comfortable when he comes to visit the capital of the country.

Together with him, his children also enjoy national food and destinations. They have even proposed to his father to settle in Mexico, or to acquire a property to spend long periods of stay. One factor that is attractive to them is the warmth in the treatment that Mexicans have.

Knowing your appreciation for what is ours, including actors like Luis Gerardo Méndez, with whom he shared credits in Mystery on board, They have not yet approached him to propose that he act in Mexican films. In case they have, the scripts have not been to their liking. But what kind of stories would you accept?

It is very likely that you will be invited to comic projects, however, after having attracted new attention from new followers for Uncut Gems, Sandler would not feel bad if a melodramatic plot was proposed to him, especially if the story takes place in Mexico City.