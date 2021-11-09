Actor Chris Pratt has a religious solution to finding a spouse

Hasan Sheikh
Chris Pratt has been very open about his relationship with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and the two seem to radiate love and happiness.

In a recent Instagram post, with the couple very in love, this 42-year-old man not only mentions how much he loves his wife (how cute!), but also Where they met: Unusually for a Hollywood star, it was at church.

The post was full of love, humor, and a bit of valuable marriage advice:

“Uncle. Really. Look how he looks at me! I mean. Find someone to look at you like this !! You know!? We met at church. She has given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter. He chews so hard I sometimes put on headphones to choke him off, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That is the task.

And it ends with a beautiful declaration of love:

“His heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure along with my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. If you know her, you know that’s saying a lot. It’s his birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get you anything I’ll tell you to look back at this post. I love you darling.”

Katherine, who clearly also has a good sense of humor, but wanted to be clear about her table manners, playfully responded in the comments, “Oh wow. It’s only when I eat CEREAL, but I love you.

Chris Pratt’s love-filled post.

If you are looking for a future spouse, you can follow Pratt’s example and find your true love in your spiritual home. And if you met your husband or wife at church, we’d love to know!

