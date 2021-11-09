Aaron Rodgers, simply indefensible

The Packers quarterback only thinks about him and cares little about the team, of which he is supposed to be the leader

Aaron Rodgers has been painted full-length in recent days. To the long list of extra-court distractions that it has generated to the Green bay packers, now we have to add his most recent case that led to him being unavailable in his team’s loss at Arrowhead to the Kansas City Chiefs 13-7 and perhaps not to the Seattle Seahawks either. Rodgers only thinks about him, he cares little about the team.

I am not criticizing you for deciding not to get vaccinated against it. COVID. It is the decision of each individual to do it or not, under no circumstances can they be forced. But if your choice is not to get vaccinated, then you have to submit to a protocol agreed upon by the Players Association with the NFL involving among other things doing daily tests, social distancing and the use of a mask in team activities, something very similar to what we were used to last season.

Aaron Rodgers claimed to be “immunized”, lied and violated protocol rules. Getty Images

Rodgers said he was “immunized”, lied and violated the rules of the protocol that corresponded to him, putting third parties on your own team at risk, who is supposed to be the leader. The investigation is ongoing and do not rule out an exemplary fine. Even more so when days later he declared on the Pat McAfee program that the league had forced them to get vaccinated to look good in the eyes of others.

His irresponsibility is capital, simply is indefensible, and integrates that heavy file of outbursts that has generated the team. A few years ago his problem was with coach Mike McCarthy, then it was with the management and his decisions in the assembly of the team, which incidentally has reached two consecutive National Conference finals. Now this. It is never the fault of Rodgers, you always have to point out third parties and are never responsible.

Nobody doubts his superlative talent; where it has a significant deficit is in its harmful attitude, a pollutant that does not transmit the most positive internally in the equipment. A leader must set an example on the field with his performance from game to game, on that field he is capable of doing great things. However, their behavior is also fundamental internally to earn the respect of their other colleagues. American football is the collective sport par excellence, nobody wins alone. That seems not to understand Rodgers. When we wonder why he wears just one Super Bowl ring in his career, let’s recall this series of events that have become the hallmark of an insufferable gamer.

Jordan Love started this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs in the place of Aaron Rodgers. Getty Images

It is difficult enough to win in the NFL to also add distractions of this caliber. We will see how this story ends and if the season of the Packers comes to fruition. Much of what Rodgers he adds on the field, he subtracts it with the poverty of his attitude.