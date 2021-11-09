A small town in Australia asks Thor for help to reactivate its economy

By Ana Carolina Barsallo 10/28/2021 – 6:00 AM



It is about Cowra, a city in the West of Australia, which as a result of the pandemic its tourism was affected, until a group of people devised a campaign to attract the attention of the Australian actor, and they succeeded.

With the mission of bringing tourists to the town, the Cowra tourism manager came up with the idea of ​​communicating with Chris Hemsworth, the actor who gives life to Thor, superhero of the Marvel Universe and who is also the national tourism ambassador of Australia and he regularly shares photos from his travels around the country.

#GetChrisToCowra was the result and the campaign was greeted with great anticipation by the local tourism council and residents of Cowra. In the ad video, locals dress up in Thor costumes, hold up posters, and even have blueprints of what would be a giant statue honoring Chris.

The campaign had been recorded in June, however, it could not be published until the restrictions due to the pandemic in the country ended. Coming to light the second week of October.

The biggest surprise for everyone was when the Thor interpreter from his Instagram account, shared the video and added “A great love to all the people of Cowra for this incredible campaign, it touched my heart and made me smile! Soon I will go to shoot a movie abroad, but when I return next year I will be there ”.

It should be noted that Chris was born in Melbourne-Australia and a few years ago he moved from the United States, signing as a tourism ambassador in 2018.