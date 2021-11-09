A single protein turns worker ants into queens

Nature is fascinating, among other things, because it does not stop giving surprises. A new study has found that through a slight adjustment in the activation of a single protein It could be determined whether some ants become humble workers or reproductive queens.

It occurs with Jerdon’s so-called jumping ant (Harpegnathos saltator). Apparently, when a queen of this species dies, the workers of the colony face a mourning for who takes her place. From this “battle” the winners go on to become the so-called gamergates, giving orders to other ants and passing her time reproducing and laying eggs, essentially assuming the role of queen.

How? In previous studies researchers had found that the change from these former workers to “queens” comes with changes in the ant’s brain, including different gene expressions, different hormone levels, and different cell compositions. In fact, they live about five times longer than other worker ants.

However, this did not explain what triggered his incredible transformation. As molecular biologist Roberto Bonasio of the University of Pennsylvania explains:

Animal brains are plastic, meaning they can change their structure and function in response to the environment. This process, which also takes place in the human brain, think behavioral changes during adolescence, is crucial for survival, but the molecular mechanisms that control it are not fully understood.

Building on this idea of ​​brain plasticity, Bonasio and his colleagues conducted a series of experiments with Jerdon’s jumping ants, in which their neurons were exposed to different levels of hormones.

The The leading role in the experiment was taken by two hormones, in particular the juvenile III (JH3) and the ecdysteroid 20-hydroxyecdysone (20E), since it is believed that both regulate the social behavior of ants and even of some other social insects, such as bees After injecting a JH3 analog into the brains of ants, the authors found that their hunting activity decreased. For its part, when 20E was injected into the brain, it stimulated the activation of the ovaries.

Findings that suggest that there is something in the signaling pathways of these hormones that determines the change from one social caste to another. The authors say that by isolating specific neurons in the brains of ants, they tested how this mechanism could work in more detail in the laboratory. Ultimately, both social hormones appeared to influence ant neurons by activating a single protein factor, known as Krüppel’s homolog 1 (Kr-h1). According to the study:

Kr-h1 is a kind of light switch, and the hormones are the fingers, which turn on or off the worker’s brain state or the player’s brain state. Specifically, these hormones appear to affect which genes Kr-h1 eventually binds to within the neuronal cell.

The work explains that the level of hormones observed in worker ants, Kr-h1, seems to bind and repress the genes associated with the gamergates. Meanwhile, for the level of hormones seen in them, the protein appears to suppress female-based genetic pathways. In fact, when this protein is completely removed from the neurons of the ants, they found that the gamergates started acting like workers and worker ants started acting like gamergates According to Bonasio:

We had not anticipated that the same protein could silence different genes in the brains of different castes and, as a consequence, suppress the behavior of female gamergates and the behavior of female gamergates. We think that these jobs would be assigned to two or more different factors, each of them only present in one or the other brain.

That said, although the results suggest that there are two main social hormones that control breed behavior in Jerdon’s jumping ants and that this is done through a single protein factor, more research will be needed to certify this. [Cell vía ScienceAlert]