A shame Ferretti’s words

Simply and simply we are not in times when the ‘Tuca’ could laugh and say those things

Ladies and gentlemen … You cannot say anything other than denigrating, shameful and unpleasant the position of Ricardo Ferretti at the press conference on Saturday in Nuevo León.

The words he said to reporters who were present after the 3-0 loss to TigersIt cannot be someone who claims to be a decent guy and above all a better technician. It is neither one nor the other, ‘Tuca’ Ferretti He is somebody after what he said.

Simply and simply we are not in times when ‘Tuca’ could laugh and say those things, times have changed, and if he stayed behind it is his fault. He said it for wanting to say it and because he also feels it.

It is a shame what the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti said.

In matters of the playoffs, you can not criticize if Cougars, Chivas or saint Louis They managed to qualify for the playoffs on the last day of the championship, because the tournament is designed that way, when 12 of 18 teams can qualify.

Eight teams enter the League, but four more are increased in the table that will play a single home game of the best placed team to complete the four that directly qualified for the final part of the tournament.

Pumas got the pass to the play-off with a dramatic comeback to Cruz Azul on matchday 17. Getty Images

Yes Cougars achieved the dramatic qualification in Ciudad Universitaria when it lost 1-3 to Blue Cross With three goals from Piojo Alvarado, and the La Maquina team playing better, it was because the second half looked totally different. Juan Reynoso made a mistake in the changes, and also, he does not have a team as strong this tournament as he had in the previous one.

Credit must be given to Cougars, to tie and end up turning the team of Blue Cross with a 4-3 to simply qualify, as stipulated, for the repechage of this Apertura 2021 Tournament.

That the tournament has been mediocre? Nobody doubts it.

That there have been a lot of mediocre tournaments in Mexico lately? Sure, there have been many.

That there has been a low goal quota and many draws to zero? Too.

That there have been many boring matches? Of course, starting with the leader America. If all the games were dramatic like Pumas vs Cruz Azul, surely the championship would have been different.

Cougars He deserves it, he qualified, period. It is up to them whether they go ahead or not, just like GuadalajaraHe had to win and he did it 1-0, he didn’t need to score six goals, one was enough for him to reach the repechage phase.

Guadalajara will face a Puebla that was better placed, Pumas will go to Toluca, San Luis will visit Santos and Cruz Azul, because they are playing so badly, they will find a difficult rooster, Monterrey.