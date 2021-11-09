a right back and a midfielder

ESPN learned that Chivas is looking for two reinforcements; positions are a right back and a recovery midfielder

MEXICO – Although the tournament has not ended for Chivas By getting a place in the playoffs, the management of the Herd is working on seeking reinforcements for the Clausura 2022.

ESPN learned that there are two areas where the team is looking to get players. One of them the right side, since Jesus Sanchez failed to gain the confidence of the technician, Marcelo Michel Leaño, to the extent of using Isaac brizuela and Carlos Cisneros in that position, so they see hiring someone out there as a priority.

Chivas achieved their pass to the play-off where they will face Puebla. Imago 7

The other is in the half court, where they want a footballer who gives them recovery and distribution of the ball and who can fight the captain’s position, Jesus Molina.

After being confirmed for the next tournament, both Ricardo Peláez as sports director, and Leaño, as strategist, Guadalajara is working to have new players and strengthen those areas mentioned above.

For now, Chivas returns to training this Tuesday, to begin preparing his duel against the team of Puebla, within the playoffs of Mexican soccer.