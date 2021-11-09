‘A Lying Wife’ and other Jennifer Aniston movies that we love

Without a doubt, Jennifer Aniston has become one of Hollywood’s favorite actresses. In this special we share with you some of the films where the protagonist of ‘Friends’ has participated and we have loved them …



1. A Lying Wife

+ In this film, Jennifer plays Katherine Murphy, the assistant to a successful plastic surgeon named Danny. She will have to pose as the ex-wife of her boss to help him resolve a situation with the woman he likes, however, one lie will lead to another and she ends up involved in a love affair that will not be easy to resolve. Read more © Columbia Pictures

It was in the early nineties when actress Jennifer Aniston appeared and conquered millions of viewers around the world thanks to her role as Rachel in the famous comedy sitcom ‘Friends‘. However, over the years, the California-born actress has proven that her success was not a fluke in the entertainment industry.

In recent decades, Aniston has participated and starred in various film productions that have positioned her as one of the industry’s favorite actresses, managing to stay current in the taste of the fans and showing various acting facets. From romantic comedies in films like ‘A Lying Wife’ by Adam Sandler, to intense dramas like ‘Cake: A Reason To Live’, where her performance led her to receive several nominations including Best actress at 2014 Golden Globe Awards.

Next, we review some of our favorite films where Jennifer undoubtedly ended up conquering us and that you will surely want to bully tonight. And if after enjoying this selection you still want to see more of the work of the famous actress, remember that she is currently starring in the original AppleTV + series ‘The Morning Show’ with Reese Witherspoon.