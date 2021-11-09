A great movie runway | News Valladolid Day

“The clothes that a character wears in a movie is the first thing that enters your eyes”, affirms the model and actress Alba Galocha, who details: “It puts the viewer in a certain time or tells you immediately how and who that person is ». «That’s right», agrees the couturier Lorenzo Caprile: «Clothes always prejudge the character. Let’s think of Julia Roberts in movies like Erin brockovich or in Pretty woman. Just by seeing her dressed we know what those two women are like.

With these statements, TCM joins the model and the designer in an interesting talk about the relationship between cinema and fashion entitled Face to face: fashion according to Lorenzo Caprile and Alba Galocha, and that will premiere tomorrow exclusively.

Together they will parade down a cinematographic catwalk through which they will analyze actors, actresses, famous designers of classic Hollywood and, above all, legendary dresses and costumes, such as the iconic white outfit that Marilyn Monroe wears in the famous scene of the subway respirators of New York in Temptation lives above.

«It is one of the most copied dresses in history. Every summer I see one ”, admits Caprile, who tells another anecdote:“ I always have clients who want me to make them a wedding dress like the one Grace Kelly wore when she married Rainier of Monaco and created by the famous Hollywood designer Helen Rose, ”she remembers.

Fashion and cinema have gone hand in hand since the very birth of the seventh art. “The first major fashion house that tried to enter the world of cinema was Chanel in the 1930s. It signed a millionaire collaboration contract with Metro, but it did not work,” recalls Caprile.

In the 1950s, Christian Dior, Balenciaga and Givenchy also had a close relationship with the world of Hollywood. For example, the wardrobe that Audrey Hepburn wore in Breakfast with diamonds, was made by the latter designer. For its part, Bonnie and Clyde, directed by Arthur Penn with Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as protagonists, was responsible, in the mid-1960s, for the revival from the fashion style of the 30s. “Like, in the late 70s and early 80s, he did the same with leather jackets and youth fashion from the 50s,” adds the designer.

«But if there has been a film that influenced fashion in recent years it has been Memories of Africaby Sidney Pollack, with Robert Redford and Meryl Streep. He inaugurated, not just a trend, but a whole style, ”he recalls.

And while, “in other cases fashion was ahead of the cinema,” says Alba Galocha. «Corsets started in the mid-80s with Cristian Lacroix and later appeared in several films such as Orlando, Queen margot or Shakespeare in love. Perhaps the starting gun was The Dangerous Friendships with Glenn Close, ”explains Caprile.

Movie special

In addition, the channel dedicates the programming of every Tuesday in November to the relationship between fashion and cinema, broadcasting films such as A single man, directed by Tom Ford, for many years creative director of Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent; Annie hall by Woody Allen or At the end of the getaway by Jean-Luc Godard.

It will be a month, in short, in which fabrics, suits, dresses, accessories and accessories will be the main protagonists of TCM’s programming. And without having to try on the garments. Everything is perfect.