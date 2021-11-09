A granddaughter asks her grandfather what are the things that make her happy and her answer leaves her “devastated”

As simple as learning to enjoy the little things in life. Family gatherings, meals, summer on the beach or some churros with chocolate at the bar.

The young tweeter Raquel Morals (@raquelmoralss) asked her grandfather to write a small list of the things that made her happy on a piece of paper and, far from encountering complex questions, the simplicity of her responses has left her “devastated”. The most everyday issues become the most valuable and spending time with loved ones is a great satisfaction for this grandfather.

“I have asked my grandfather for a list of things that make him happy and I am personally devastated”, the young woman wrote next to the two images on the list.

When I go to Huelva to see my son and granddaughters

Wake up in the morning and see my wife next to me

Play the guitar and sing what little I know in the afternoons

Drive my car and travel

In the summer we go to the beach

Go down to the terrace of the bar for breakfast in the summer

Have an afternoon snack at the churros and chocolate bar

When the children call us on the phone, which are not many times

Do something on the floor. Fix anything and get it right

When all the children and grandchildren get together to eat in a bar

More than one tweeter has noticed that the list went with “recadito”. Grandpa has not missed the opportunity to tell his granddaughter that would you like me to call you more often, because the truth is that talking to her makes him very happy. Few things are more tender in this world than the love of a grandfather.