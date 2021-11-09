A free agent that every club could retain in MLB

The offseason is always full of cases of players changing their uniforms, but there are a number of baseball players who often decide that the best move is to stay where they were.
Which players will decide to try again with their current teams? And which teams see their free agents as the best options for 2022 and beyond? Here’s a look at the top 30 clubs and the player with the highest return chances in each case.
Orioles: Fernando Abad, LZ
Abad and Matt Harvey are Baltimore’s only free agents and Abad would likely accept a minor league contract.
Red Sox: Eduardo Rodríguez, LZ
It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 28-year-old Venezuelan back in Boston on a one-year deal with the idea of restoring his market value and trying again in free agency next year. The club made him a qualifying offer on Sunday.
Yankees: Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Rizzo was a perfect fit in the Bronx after being acquired in the middle of the season, and the Yankees have the flexibility to move DJ LeMahieu down the infield and keep the opening clear for the left-handed gunner.
Rays: David Robertson, RHP
Robertson showed flashes of his best years in a brief 12-game stint with the Rays, marking his return to MLB after Tommy John surgery.
The Blue Jays have eight free agents, but Ray and Marcus Semien are the ones who will get the most attention. Both received qualified offers on Sunday. Ray is a strong Cy Young candidate.
White Sox: Carlos Rodón, LZ
Rodón finally had the breakthrough season Chicago had been waiting for so many years, winning 13 games with a 2.37 ERA and receiving his first All-Star call.
Cleveland: Bryan Shaw, RHP
Both Shaw and fellow reliever Blake Parker could return after pitching both well for Cleveland in 2021. Shaw is three years younger than Parker and that’s why we picked him here.
Detroit Tigers: Wily Peralta, RHP
After debuting in 2021 on June 15, the 32-year-old Dominican posted a 3.07 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) for Detroit, closing the year with a 2.61 ERA in 10 starts after Aug. 1.
This selection has more to do with who would not return, as free agents Greg Holland, Ervin Santana and Wade Davis do not seem to be in the plans of Kansas City.
Twins: Michael Pineda, RHP
Minnesota’s rotation has gaps to fill, and when healthy, Pineda has pitched well during his three years with the Twins.
Astros: Martín Maldonado, C
Maldonado’s work behind the plate was one of the big reasons behind Houston’s pitching success in 2021, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him back next season.
Cobb pitched well in 18 starts (8-3, 3.80 ERA) during his first year with the Angels, although a wrist injury kept him on the disabled list from late July through mid-September.
Athletics: Josh Harrison, INF
Harrison was a great fit for the Athletics, playing four different positions and giving manager Bob Melvin flexibility. Harrison made $ 1 million in 2021 and bringing him back in 2022 might not cost much more than that.
Mariners: Tyler Anderson, LZ
Anderson will be 32 when he begins next season, and while he didn’t pitch well for the Mariners and Pirates in 2021 (4.53 ERA in 31 starts), he was durable, pitching 167 innings.
Holt, who was born not far from Rangers’ stadium, made $ 1.75 million in 2021 and could return to bring his versatile bat off the bench.
Braves: Freddie Freeman, 1B
Atlanta’s top priority will be to retain Freeman, the five-time All-Star and former NL MVP, who has been the face of the franchise for more than a decade. He is 32 years old, so throughout the contract he will be the center of the negotiations.
Venezuelan Leon is the Marlins’ only free agent. Leon brings veteran experience to a young team and could return as a second receiver.
Mets: Michael Conforto, OF
No, the Mets are not going to give Conforto a multi-year contract after his disappointing 2021, but he received a qualifying offer, ensuring the club receives draft compensation if he signs elsewhere.
Phillies: Archie Bradley, RHP
Philadelphia’s bullpen could look drastically different in 2022, as Bradley, Hector Neris and Ian Kennedy are all free agents. Here we choose Bradley as the great candidate to return, mainly because at 29 he is the youngest of the three.
Nationals: Ryan Zimmerman, 1B
Zimmerman’s future depends primarily on whether he wants to retire or play his 17th season with the Nationals, filling in a role on the bench for another season.
Cubs: Matt Duffy, INF
Duffy played all four infield positions for Chicago in 2021, also playing left field a few times and even pitching once, giving manager David Ross plenty of options.
Reds: Michael Lorenzen, RHP
Lorenzen’s track record makes him the most logical candidate to repeat with the Reds. Aside from Nick Castellanos, who will likely end up elsewhere, Cincinnati’s free agent roster includes Mychal Givens, Asdrúbal Cabrera and Delino DeShields.
Brewers: OF Avisaíl García
The Venezuelan was Milwaukee’s most consistent producer in 2021, leading the team with 29 homers and 86 RBIs. He’s a free agent now, but the Brewers should try to bring the 30-year-old right-hander back.
Pirates: Yoshi Tsutsugo, INF / OF
After moving the Rays to the Dodgers in mid-August before ending up in Pittsburgh, Tsutsugo hit eight home runs with 25 RBIs and .883 OPS in 43 games with the Pirates, so it wouldn’t be unusual to see Pittsburgh sign him again.
Cardinals: JA Happ, LZ
Both Happ and Jon Lester helped stabilize St. Louis’s rotation down the stretch. Happ is the most likely to return with a one-year contract, which would give the Cardinals a little more depth for their starting pitching.
D-backs: Merrill Kelly, LD (option exercised)
Arizona has no liger agents, but the D-backs have already exercised their $ 5.25 million option to retain Kelly in 2022.
Gray and the Rockies have expressed mutual interest in maintaining their relationship, making the possibility of a new contract very legitimate. Gray did not receive a qualifying offer.
Dodgers: Max Scherzer, RHP
Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw could be back with the Dodgers next season, although Los Angeles has several free agents this winter, including Kenley Jansen, Corey Seager, Chris Taylor, Corey Knebel, Albert Pujols, Danny Duffy and Jimmy Nelson.
Pham knows that he may have to take a one-year contract to restore his value in 2022, so why not return to San Diego?
Giants: Kevin Gausman, RHP
Gausman has led San Diego’s rotation for the past two seasons, and it’s not far-fetched to think that he will return with a new contract.
