40 famous Scorpios (and it shows)

Scorpio is one of the signs of the zodiac more difficult to understand. They are said to be very mysterious and intense people. Those born with the Sun (according to the astrological chart) under this water sign are very cautious, and do not detach from the armor with which they protect themselves until they are totally sure that they can trust you. If you betray them, be very careful, because they will not hesitate to take revenge and they will hold a grudge against you for the rest of their lives. What’s more, they will attack you with the claws of their scorpion, the symbol that represents them! But, underneath that seemingly tough facade, it hides a very sensitive being, that hide your emotions behind sunglasses before they are caught crying in public. Proud they are a while, yes. They can become obsessed with everything that interests them, be it a television series or a new partner. Because the intensity in everything they do, say or think is another of their greatest characteristics. Blame it on even having two ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, sending their energies to them.
You should also bear in mind that Scorpios andThey hold within them a multitude of secrets, and that they only show how they really are in small doses and in a controlled way. That combination of constancy, intuition, seduction and passion it is so powerful that it can be disturbing.
Being ruled by Mars, a personal planet, they will give absolutely everything in bed. They are dedicated lovers, who will seek their pleasure through yours. But do not expect that feelings will give you equal priority: they will do everything possible, even move away or hurt you with their words, so as not to be harmed. This makes their compatibility in love quite low. They will be very good with the earth signs, since they will know how to carry them. Also with those of fire. But behind those of Air!
The best version of this sign is in the ascendant. As seen by others, they are strong and determined. With a charisma and personality capable of facing any situation. On the contrary, its weakest points will be in the moon sign: the one that controls the emotions. When they feel them in such an intense way, many times they lose the north and do not even know what they want. Imagine knowing! They put their personal growth ahead and they don’t like people who don’t do the same.
It is not surprising that so many celebrities proudly share this sign (those born between October 23 and November 21) and that many of them stand out as staunch defenders of their privacy. A Scorpio will only tell you about his personal life when he wants to, not before or after. Here are a few Examples of celebrities who are Scorpios.
1
Kendall Jenner: November 3, 1995
Kendall is, without a doubt, the most discreet of the Kardashian-Jenner family and, being a Scorpio, it could be said that it is an attitude that she has adopted with all the intention of the world. Fun fact: Kris and Caitlyn Jenner are also Scorpios.
2
Kris Jenner: November 5, 1955
Their daughters’ lives (the ones they loved) may have been in the public eye. But she has always been very discreet about her things.
3
Caitlyn Jenner: October 28, 1949
Like her ex-husband. Also, let’s remember his great character, which he demonstrated in ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.
4
Kevin Jonas: November 5, 1987
The oldest of the Jonas is Scorpio, and the lyrics that he has composed show the intensity of his body.
5
Drake: October 24, 1986
Drake released an album in 2018 under the title ‘Scorpion’. We have nothing more to say.
6
SZA: November 8, 1990
In a 2017 interview with the North American edition of Cosmo, SZA said: “In the past I have done many things driven by my desire for revenge, but the only reason I have acted this way is that I am a Scorpio.”
7
Ryan Reynolds: October 23, 1976
Do we recognize that it is the best version of Scorpio possible? We recognize it.
8
Emilia Clarke: October 23, 1986
One of the final scenes of ‘Game of Thrones’, when Daenerys devastates King’s Landing, could only have been done with emotions as intense as those that the actress is capable of bringing out.
9
Ashley Graham: October 30, 1987
The model is a fighter, who shows her strength every day.
10
Ana Milan: November 3, 1973
In the eyes of others it is cold and borderline. When you meet her, you see the sensibility inside her.
eleven
Alba Flores: October 27, 1986
Be careful with her: they say she has the same character on and off camera.
12
Winona Ryder: October 29, 1971
Scorpio is the sign that has the greatest relationship with everything hidden and Winona’s work in ‘Stranger Things’ demonstrates this.
13
Ciara: October 25, 1985
Ciara is a clear example that celebrities do not mind taking advantage of any circumstance if it contributes to their success. Of his song ‘Sorry’ he has said: “I think it is good to talk about the pain that something has caused you and to express it through your music.”
14
Ana Fernández: November 10, 1989
Her love with Adri Marlon is so intense … that only a scorpion like her could handle it this well.
fifteen
French Montana: November 9, 1984
French Montana collaborated on the Drake album … in secret, of course.
16
Leonardo DiCaprio: November 11, 1974
You are right. Despite his name, Leo is not Leo, but Scorpio.
17
Tyga: November 19, 1989
Scorpios are also agents of change, influencers. The singer, in addition, has had quite a few problems due to his character.
18
Ryan Gosling: November 12, 1980
Ryan was born to play the hero of ‘Drive’ in his jacket with a scorpion on the back.
19
Rachel McAdams: November 17, 1978
Yes, Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling are Scorpios. It’s no wonder that ‘Noa’s diary’ made us cry so much.
twenty
Katy Perry: October 25, 1984
Katy has nothing more and nothing less than SIX planetary placements in her Scorpio birth chart: the Sun, the Moon, her Ascendant, Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto.
twenty-one
Penn Badgley: November 1, 1986
Penn shares a sign with Joe, his character in You, the Netflix original series. In a 2019 tweet, Penn blamed his sign for Joe’s killer tendencies. “If we begin to classify the murderers according to their birth chart, we will reach a level of superstition similar to that of a witch hunt, right?” tweeted, adding: “Joe is a Scorpio. Manson was a Scorpio. “
22
Belén Esteban: November 9, 1973
By his own kills. Nothing more needs to be said about his character.
23
Frank Ocean: October 28, 1987
Frank has the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Pluto in his birth chart. Now we understand the reason for his emotional lyrics.
24
Willow Smith: October 31, 2000
Willow was born on the same day as Halloween, so her birthday is very, very special.
25
Matthew McConaughey: November 4, 1969
Scorpios can also be very conceited. So it happens, which then are the ‘crush’ of all.
26
Anne Hathaway: November 12, 1982
Anne has FOUR planetary placements in her Scorpio birth chart: the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Jupiter.
27
Alexa Chung: November 5, 1983
She was one of the first bloggers and personalities to get into the world of fashion just by showing her ‘looks’. A full-fledged ‘influencer’.
28
Julia Roberts: October 28, 1967
The actress is so intense that she can perform in any role without any problem.
29
Emma Stone: November 6, 1988
Emma has known how to use the vengeful spirit of the Scorpios in a very peculiar way. On one occasion he declared to the Sunday Express: “My revenge is silence. My mother always tells me: ‘Kill them with your kindness’. Being nice is a way of fighting with people who hurt you. I have never believed that it was worth wasting strength taking revenge on someone in the traditional way. Silence is better. If you have nothing nice to say, remain silent.
30
Kiernan Shipka: November 10, 1999
In a 2020 interview, Kiernan said that she and her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina character share the same sign. “Whenever I need advice, I say to myself: ‘Okay, what does the Scorpio horoscope say today? Sabrina is a Scorpio, I am a Scorpio, the series director is a Scorpio. In the series there are Scorpios everywhere ”.
31
Lorde: November 7, 1996
It is no surprise that the author of Melodrama be Scorpio. (Lorde, when is your new album out?)
32
Travis Barker: November 14, 1975
33
Whoopi Goldberg: November 13, 1955
Do you know what Whoopi Goldberg said about marriage? “I don’t want anyone in my house.” Typical of Scorpios.
3. 4
Tamara Falcó: November 20, 1981
She has the ability to be the queen of the party … but also to lower the smoke to anyone. A whole Scorpio.
35
David Guetta: November 7, 1967
They have a special sensitivity, which makes them produce as well as the DJ.
36
David Schwimmer: November 2, 1966
We would have bet anything that Ross was a Scorpio, like the actor who played him.
37
Fran Perea: November 20, 1978
Oh, that little guitar and the deep love songs make it all very clear to us.
38
Dani Rovira: November 1, 1980
Only a Scorpio can be so sarcastic to make comedy of his personal problems.
39
Dulceida: October 23, 1989
Scorpios are the best ‘influencers’. It happens with Dulceida, the queen of IG in Spain …
40
Auronplay: November 5, 1988
And with Auronplay, on YouTube.
