40 famous Scorpios (and it shows)

Scorpio is one of the signs of the zodiac more difficult to understand. They are said to be very mysterious and intense people. Those born with the Sun (according to the astrological chart) under this water sign are very cautious, and do not detach from the armor with which they protect themselves until they are totally sure that they can trust you. If you betray them, be very careful, because they will not hesitate to take revenge and they will hold a grudge against you for the rest of their lives. What’s more, they will attack you with the claws of their scorpion, the symbol that represents them! But, underneath that seemingly tough facade, it hides a very sensitive being, that hide your emotions behind sunglasses before they are caught crying in public. Proud they are a while, yes. They can become obsessed with everything that interests them, be it a television series or a new partner. Because the intensity in everything they do, say or think is another of their greatest characteristics. Blame it on even having two ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, sending their energies to them.

You should also bear in mind that Scorpios andThey hold within them a multitude of secrets, and that they only show how they really are in small doses and in a controlled way. That combination of constancy, intuition, seduction and passion it is so powerful that it can be disturbing.

Being ruled by Mars, a personal planet, they will give absolutely everything in bed. They are dedicated lovers, who will seek their pleasure through yours. But do not expect that feelings will give you equal priority: they will do everything possible, even move away or hurt you with their words, so as not to be harmed. This makes their compatibility in love quite low. They will be very good with the earth signs, since they will know how to carry them. Also with those of fire. But behind those of Air!

The best version of this sign is in the ascendant. As seen by others, they are strong and determined. With a charisma and personality capable of facing any situation. On the contrary, its weakest points will be in the moon sign: the one that controls the emotions. When they feel them in such an intense way, many times they lose the north and do not even know what they want. Imagine knowing! They put their personal growth ahead and they don’t like people who don’t do the same.

It is not surprising that so many celebrities proudly share this sign (those born between October 23 and November 21) and that many of them stand out as staunch defenders of their privacy. A Scorpio will only tell you about his personal life when he wants to, not before or after. Here are a few Examples of celebrities who are Scorpios.