10 horror movie classics you have to see

It is difficult to imagine cinema without the horror genre, the favorite of many or impossible for others to see. History has left us a list of great horror classics, which gave way to several series and characters that, despite the passage of time, are still present.

We highlight some films that inspired the subgenre of terror known as the “slasher”, when a psychopath is killing the victims one by one and whose main exponents are: “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”, “Friday the 13th” or “Halloween”.

Although there are several horror classics out there, we picked 10 to shake with fear.

1. Halloween

An independent horror film released in 1978, starring Jamie Lee Curtis in her acting debut. It follows little Michael Myers who murders his sister on Halloween night in 1963, for which he is admitted to a psychiatric hospital. Six years later, Myers escapes from the hospital and returns to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois. “Halloween” spawned seven sequels. And it is considered a pioneer of the “slasher” subgenre. A few days ago “Halloween Kills” was released.









2. Nightmare on Elm Street

Freddy Krueger’s debut was in 1984 when he first appeared invading the dreams of four teenagers, since then he became one of the most popular horror film characters and most feared killers in history. The characterization of the main character includes a burned face, red striped sweater and a hat, not forgetting your terrifying claw. This franchise has nine films.









3. The Texas Massacre

A group of young people get lost in the middle of the desert highways of Texas, and end up meeting a family of cutters who chase them with a chainsaw, dismembering them one by one. His villain is Leatherface. It is believed one of the best horror movies in history, having an important influence within the genre. The film had five sequels, a new adaptation, and two prequels. The original is from 1974, but there have been several remakes.









4. Alien, the eighth passenger

The film is considered as the mother of the modern horror genre. A play by Ridley Scott, who gave life to one of the most famous and dangerous monsters in movie history. It tells of how, back on Earth, the Nostromo cargo ship interrupts its journey and wakes up its seven crew members. “Alien, the eighth passenger”, begins one of the best science fiction and horror sagas of the seventh art. It has three sequels and two spin-offs.









5. Shark

It was in 1975 when a young director Steven Spielberg took up Peter Benchley’s novel of the same name to bring it to the big screen. Production was delayed, exceeded budget, and the main attraction – the shark – suffered mechanical damage. Thanks to the music composed by John Williams this tape transports to the dreaded depths of the ocean for an appearance and attack of the predator. “Jaws” is the precursor to other horror movies in the water.









6. The Shining

A movie starring Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance. It is based on the novel of the same name by writer Stephen King and premiered in 1980. It follows the story of a vigilante who, shortly after arriving at the Overlook Hotel, to work in the lonely high mountain vacation resort with his family, begins to suffer disturbing disorders personality and different supernatural phenomena occur.









7. The Exorcist

The adaptation of the novel by William Peter Blatty is inspired by a real exorcism that occurred in Washington in 1949. The story tells how Regan, a twelve-year-old girl, is a victim of paranormal phenomena when her mother goes to a priest with psychiatric studies to practice an exorcism. It is considered one of the best horror films of all time, released in 1973 and was the starting point for a series of sequels.









8. IT

Based on the eponymous novel by Stephen King, which featured the diabolical clown Pennywise, capable of taking the form of his victims’ worst fears and exploiting their fears, its first version premiered in 1990 and then had a second adaptation. Set in the 60s in the town of Maine, a gang made up of seven childhood friends decide to meet again to attack evil and destroy it, trying to terrorize their people.









9. Friday the 13th

A slasher movie. Her story takes us to Camp Crystal Lake, where two young men were brutally murdered. 21 years later the camp reopens its doors and a group of teenagers are threatened by Jason Voorhees, who crosses their path and begins to spread terror. Thanks to its success, a horror franchise was formed that includes twelve films.









10. Psychosis

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, one of the pioneers of suspense genres and psychological thriller. “Psycho” is considered his work of art, premiered in 1960 and left one of the most iconic and unforgettable scenes for cinema, the famous scream in the shower of actress Janet Leigh, while she is murdered. The film also spawned three sequels and has been picked up for different references in the industry.







