Xiaomi Loop LiquidCool, its new cooling technology

Xiaomi yesterday presented its new technology called Loop LiquidCool. A new cooling system with which promise to double the heat dissipation capabilities of our smartphone.

This technology developed by Xiaomi is iInspired by cooling solutions used in the aerospace industry. The Loop LiquidCool technology uses an effect that attracts liquid cooling agent to the heat source, which vaporizes and disperses heat efficiently to a cooler area, until the agent condenses and is captured through a closed-loop channel unidirectional device .

Xiaomi will incorporate its technology Loop LiquidCool from 2022

In the previous video we can observe the operation of this technology in a Xiaomi Mix 4 modified. After 30 minutes of running a game running at a maximum of 60 fps, this system kept the phone below a maximum temperature of 47.7 ° C while the processor had a temperature of 8.6 ° C lower than that. other cooling systems.

Compared to conventional solutions, this new technology promises twice the cooling capacity in addition to being more efficient. Xiaomi aims to bring Loop LiquidCool technology to its next smartphones that will arrive in the second half of 2022.

