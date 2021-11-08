Xbox Series X Exclusive | S Scorn Delayed Again; will not debut in 2021

Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

If you are a lover of atmospheric FPS games, surely you know of Scorn, a title that will come to PC and will be exclusive to Xbox Series X | S on consoles and that managed to capture attention for its aesthetics. The long-awaited game was planned to debut before the end of the year, but unfortunately it has just been delayed.

In a new update of the project through Kickstarter, the Serbian study Ebb Software confirmed that the game will be ready in 2021, a launch window that was contemplated from 2020 and that was confirmed a few months ago, but its premiere was rescheduled for the next anus.

The developer made it clear that there is still time for development, so it made the decision to delay. However, Ebb Software denied that the project has production problems and that it has fallen into a development hell, but that everything is going well.

“It’s about doing it [el juego] whatever we want it to be, don’t release it just because we gave an arbitrary release date. If you are not ready, you are not ready. Why would people want to play something that the developers think is not yet up to the mark? “Commented Ebb Software.

According to the study, the official announcement of the delay was originally going to be made last October, but circumstances beyond its control postponed it and it is now planned to be revealed on December 10.

Why was it delayed Scorn? What is happening with development?

The latest trailer for the title was unveiled more than 1 year ago and was expected to debut in 2021, reason enough for gamers awaiting the title to wonder what’s going on with the development.

Well, Ebb Software refers that the lack of updates is not something to worry about. While the lack of information may be upsetting, it is a developmental positive. The studio explained that it is focused on the project and that in this way it does not spend time on trailers that could well be used in development: “We decided not to take that route, since we want to finish the game in the shortest time possible,” commented Ebb Software .

In case you missed it: why Scorn debut only on Xbox consoles and not on PlayStation?

The study clarified that there will be marketing of the game, but when it is about to debut and not now. Trailers for the game were released not to draw players into the “vicious cycle” of hype, but to gain support from investors. The developer believes that the knowledge of the existence of the project before the marketing phase (final phase of development) can be a negative thing, since hype is generated and the wait to try it becomes a martyrdom. If you work like Ebb Software, you would avoid creating a lot of excitement for something that is far from being released and working on more trailers.

“If people want to stay with us until the end, great; if they don’t want to, there is still a way out,” the developer commented in relation to the users who supported the project on Kickstarter. “(…) If the miscommunication is so annoying, just ask for a refund and be done with it. It’s just a game. You can play it when it’s on sale if you’re still interested.”

Some fans were taken aback by the harsh update of Scorn

Despite the fact that the words in the letter were sincere, harsh and direct, many took them as hostile. For this reason, the CEO of Ebb Software and creative director of the project, Ljubomir Peklar, had to leave with a much kinder tone and apologize for the way in which they expressed themselves and anticipated that they will offer more details next Monday, 8 of November.

“On another read, it was clear that the hostile tone in which it was written should not be how we express ideas or plans to the people who support us. We may be tired, confused or frustrated by our own ineptitude, but there is no reason why we will take it out on you. For that I personally apologize, I will do my best so that this type of start does not happen again, “Peklar commented.

It is important to mention that Scorn It was announced in 2014 and there was a Kickstarter campaign that was not successful. However, Ebb Software did not give up but continued to develop the project and in 2017 released a second one, which was highly supported and the title was originally expected to debut in 2018 but has been delayed.

What do you think of the delay of Scorn? Did you expect to play it this year? Tell us in the comments.

Scorn It will be available sometime in 2022 on Xbox Series X | S and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

