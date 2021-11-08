Xavi: “Ousmane Dembélé may be the best footballer in the world in his position”

If you are a culé and you thought that Ousmane Dembélé would not enter into Xavi Hernández’s plans, you can forget about it. In the conference of his presentation, the new coach of FC Barcelona assured that the renewal of the world champion is a priority.

Teacher wants to have The mosquito.

In fact, from day 1, he already started sending you powerful messages. And it is that the Blaugrana legend assured that DembouzIn his position, if you work well with him, he can be the best footballer in the world.

XAVI’S WORDS ABOUT OUSMANE DEMBÉLÉ

“For me, Dembélé, in his position, well worked, can be the best footballer in the world, in his position. He must work, he must demand himself, he must feel happy, he must be comfortable. But, due to football conditions, I have no doubt. It has spectacular conditions to make a difference in the Barça, to be a world crack. The mentality already depends. It is very important that a player Barça have a winning mindset. Take care of him, that he is injured little, that he has performance. Our desire is to help. But, for me, there is no doubt. And its renewal is going to be a priority, of course ”.

Undefeated data. Ousmane Dembélé arrived at FC Barcelona in the 2017/18 season. One of the responses to the loss of Neymar. He is a great player, but physical problems have not allowed him to have continuity. In 4 years, he has suffered 13 injuries.

Did you know…? Ousmane Dembélé registers 30 goals and 20 assists in 6,849 minutes with the first team of FC Barcelona.