Woman with a beard makes her content a success for OnlyFans | Present

Usuaria has achieved great success in OnlyFans , but not for any explicit sexual content, but for facial hair that comes out on your face due to illness, Well, the quality has made several consumers of the platform fantasize about it; Believe it or not, the woman with a beard manages to fall in love.

Through TikTok , the woman identified as @peekaboopumpkin released his story. Through videos, he was telling the reason for his beard and began to grow in a special way on the social network. As revealed, he suffers from Polycystic ovary syndrome, which has caused a hormonal imbalance that has been reflected in her menstrual cycle.

This disease can cause increased hair on the face or abdomen, acne, cysts on the ovaries and, in some cases, infertility.

With the phrase “what makes you different makes you beautiful”, the user has managed to go viral in networks, so she took advantage of her success to bet on the OnlyFans platform and see the positive side of her disease, news that moved several netizens who celebrated the news since they assure that they have been attracted to the 36-year-old woman.

On the exclusive content platform, he has managed to make an impact and assures that they have made proposals that come out of only his facial hair.

Also, on TikTok, his more than 78 thousand followers constantly leave admiring comments towards women, because accepting oneself is sometimes quite a complicated task and she sets a great example of self-love. They also thank you for breaking beauty standards by sharing your story.