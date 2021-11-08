Without Vela or Chicharito, which Mexicans will play the MLS Playoffs?

Editorial Mediotiempo

The MLS season has reached its Final Phase, where will the Playoffs and we will meet the 4 teams that enter the Semifinals Conference, where despite Chicharito Hernández and Carlos Vela have already been eliminated, still there is a mexican presence In this instance.

When talking about MLS, the players who first come to mind of the fans are precisely Chicharito and Vela, but it should be noted that there is other elements in this league and that they yes they are still alive in the fight for the champion title, so you have to give them the recognition they deserve.

Which Mexicans are still alive in the MLS Playoffs?

The pfirst elements to highlight They are a technician and a field player, because Gonzalo Pineda and Jurgen Damm they are fighting in the Eastern Conference with the Atlanta United.

The team of Mexicans will face NYC FC in the round of Playoffs, because after 34 games they culminated in the fifth position with 51 units.

Daniel Rios, perhaps the Mexican player with the least prominence in MLS, is also alive in the Playoffs round, as he plays for the Nashville SC, club that was third of the Eastern Conference and that it will be measured against Orlando City.

Alan Pulido He is another Aztec in the MLS finals. its Sporting Kansas City was in third place in the Western Conference With 58 units and the former Chivas player dreams of winning the title.

Finally among the Mexicans who remain alive in the MLS is Josecarlos Van Rankin, former Liga MX footballer, who militates with the Portalnd Timbers; his team stayed in the fourth place in the Western Conference and Minnesota will be measured.