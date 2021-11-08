With reproductive medicine they achieve a baby from 3 donors in Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, Jal., November 8, 2021.- It is more and more frequent that young couples fail to get pregnant, for this science has advanced by leaps and bounds in artificial insemination whose processes reach up to 90 percent success, he described Dr. Alejandro Chávez Badiola of the New Hope Fertility Center who obtained a baby from three donors in New York and whose process ended in Guadalajara.

“The only way to be able to offer them a baby genetically theirs was to do this reconstitution of the ovum and fortunately we were successful and it was the first in the world and it is still considered the most revolutionary technology so far in the 21st century in reproductive medicine.”

Chávez Badiola explained that although this is a reproductive treatment already available in Guadalajara, it all began as a research project in 1996, and now that it is a reality they are ready to help couples who elsewhere no longer give them hope of being parents.

He considered that through this technology a New Hope baby has been born every four hours in the world for 13 years, in the case of Guadalajara there are already about 300 births a year.

The specialist considered that there are still many myths about these treatments and this is due to the lack of information because there are couples who do not even know that they have fertility problems and spend the years waiting for a baby that does not arrive, therefore the importance of going to a consultation as soon as possible with the slightest doubt.