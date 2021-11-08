With a photo, Vin Diesel expresses his excitement for ‘Fast and Furious 10’

Dominic Toretto and his family will return to the big screen with a tenth film, after the success of ‘F9’ in grossing 700 million dollars at the box office, so before starting production of the next installment, Vin Diesel expressed his excitement for ‘Fast and Furious 10’ through a photo of your child.

Previously, it was reported that the final feature film of said saga will be divided into two parts, the same format that Marvel Studios used for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’, likewise, the aforementioned sequel has already taken its first steps, confirming that the director Justin Lin, who was in charge of ‘Tokyo Drift’, ‘Fast Five’, ‘Fast & Furious’, ‘Fast & Furious 6’ and the most recent release ‘F9’.

With the engines about to start to make this penultimate film, Vin Diesel expressed his excitement for ‘Fast and Furious 10’ with a picture of his son, who cut his hair with the logo of the next project and in the caption wrote the following message:

That emotion is real… strong emotions. Haha. I hope, somehow, they persevere in this multigenerational saga. 10… the final chapter. A divine number, 10 means a return to unity, the fusion between being and not being. The number 10 denotes the completion of a cycle. Very proud of Universal, the incredible team of talent that we are fortunate to have on this journey. Thankful for everything and the most important thing for all of you.

‘Fast and Furious 10’ will premiere on April 7, 2023, while ‘F9’ is still in some cinemas and has become one of the highest grossing films during the pandemic.