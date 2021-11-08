Will you buy a laptop at El Buen Fin? Check the recommendations of Profeco – El Financiero

In El Buen Fin many people take the opportunity to buy products such as laptops.

The number of models and brands is vast, so it can be overwhelming to choose. However, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office conducted a quality study on 15 models from five brands to make your decision easier.

The analysis included entry-level, medium and high performance levels, as well as the ultra-portable machines. All have Windows 8.1 and 10.

Each one underwent 1,770 tests and 120 tests to verify microprocessors, screen size or size of the hard disk and memory.

Profeco found that almost all entry-level and mid-range models offer a 14-inch screen with a glossy finish and high-definition audio and video (HDMI) output, but no models have a touchscreen.

Some models in this range are:

Lanix / Neuron R scored Excellent (E) in overall performance, Dell / Inspiron scored Very Good (MB) in overall performance

Acer / Aspire E14 ES-473-C8A3 scored Good (B)

Profeco reported that the high-performance computers it reviewed have advanced capability, but not great in graphics applications due to the hard drive’s read speed:

HP / ENVY 15-ae106la Intel Core i7 6500-U @ 2.6 GHz (2 cores) / 16 GB / 2TB / 15.6 ″ (E)

Lenovo / Ideapad 500-14ISK Intel Core i7 6500U @ 2.6 GHz (2 cores) / 16 GB / 1 TB / 14 ″ (E).

He noted that of the ultraportable models analyzed, two include solid state drives (SSD), which is faster and more reliable than conventional drives, but its storage is less: