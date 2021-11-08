Why was Shelley Duvall traumatized while filming ‘The Shining’?

Shelley Duvall (Houston, 1949) was discovered by a talent scout at a party and soon made her acting debut with Robert Altman in Flying is for the birds (1970). Later she would be the director’s muse in films like Thieves like us (1974), Nashville (1975) or Three women (1977), which won her the best actress award at the Cannes festival. After a brief role in Annie hall, Woody Allen’s slim physique, sharp face, and bulging eyes made her the ideal Olivia in the Popeye (1980) by Altman with Robin Williams as the funny sailor created by EC Segar.

Shelley Duvall in ‘The Shining’ Warner Bros

Duvall would embark that same year on the most important and risky project of his career under Stanley Kubrick in The glow, where she played Wendy, the wife of the disturbed writer played by Jack Nicholson in the film adaptation of the famous Stephen King novel. This horror masterpiece was battered at its premiere by critics and never got the approval of King. “It’s like a beautiful big Cadillac with no engine inside,” said the writer.

The obsessive perfectionism of the maker of 2001: A Space Odyssey, he made the making of the movie hell, in the style of the unleashed display of Nicholson as Jack Torrance, with reruns of takes over and over – some up to more than a hundred times – until he got what he wanted. In total, the recording lasted to 13 months and Shelley Duvall got the worst of it, as the daily stress and the continuous demands of the director led to panic attacks, hair loss and subsequent depression.

No one was authorized to enter into any dialogue with the actress, who was subjected to public humiliation by the director, with insults and accusations that she did not know how to do her job well. “Stanley pushed me and pushed me harder than they ever pushed me before. It’s the hardest role I’ve ever had to play,” he said. To make matters worse, his performance was nominated for a Razzie for worst actress and Kubrick took another candidacy for the worst address.

Such was the repercussion that Duvall went practically unnoticed for years and, after a couple of more films, he decided to retire from the film world.

Shelley Duvall, on the ‘Dr. Phil ‘ Third parties

In a controversial 2016 interview with Phil McGraw of the talk show ‘Dr. Phil ‘, in which she appeared very deteriorated, revealed that she suffered from a serious personality disorder and recalled that the filming of The glow It was an ordeal for everyone who worked on it: “There was a great cast. They were all wonderfully funny people … but then there was Stanley Kubrick, the director of this iconic masterpiece. All I will say is that if the director had not done what he did, with such force and cruelty, he would not have obtained the same result in the film.

Recently, Duvall, who lives in retirement in Texas with her partner, came out again in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter in which he reviewed Kubrick’s way of acting. “I was not using anything until take 35. So many takes running, crying and holding a child is very hard. And the entire performance from the first rehearsal … that’s difficult,” said the 71-year-old actress. from that, your body rebels and says, ‘Stop doing this to me, I don’t want to cry every day.’ Sometimes just that thought made me cry more. ”

In fact, he recalled how Nicholson himself confessed that “I don’t know how you do it.” “Waking up on a Monday morning, so early, and realizing that I had to cry all day because it was scheduled, I just started crying. I was like, ‘oh no, I can’t, I can’t.’ And yet I did. I don’t know how, ”he explained.

Shelley duvall



