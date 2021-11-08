Why Matt Damon Was Never The Same After Dating Winona Ryder

On 1997, Matt Damon got romantically involved with Minnie driver while the two filmed “Good will hunting“(which here we know as” In Search of Destiny “), the film in which they played love interests. However, they separated very publicly, and it was all due to the romance of Damon with Winona ryder.

At that moment, Driver I was upset with How public her breakup with Damon became and how it was portrayed by the media.

Related news

“It had to be the victim,” he said Driver in 1998, through Los Angeles Times.

“It’s horrible breaking up with someone anyway, but let it be so public and give me a role [en los tabloides] that I would never interpret if they paid me“he added.

He also disagreed with his “Good Will Hunting” co-star by confirming their breakup during an interview with Oprah Winfrey . “Of course, he was busy declaring his love for me to David letterman a month before, “he added Driver.

These relationships happened just when Damon’s race She was skyrocketing, and she learned valuable dating lessons during that period of time.

He completely changed his dating philosophy

One of the couples Hollywood’s most forgotten is the ex-partner of Matt Damon and Winona ryder, whose relationship began in semi-controversial circumstances.

Despite dating Minnie driver during the filming of “Good Will Hunting”, it was Ryder, whom he supposedly met in 1997, who accompanied Damon to the parties of the Oscar in 1998, according to Los Angeles Times. But a few years later, in May 2000, Damon and Ryder left him.

At the time, the tabloids romantically linked Damon with Penelope Cruz, but he denied those rumors, according to Entertainment Weekly. In fact, see how their relationships developed in the press, ended up bothering Damon with the idea of ​​dating celebrities and decided to quit altogether.

During an interview of Playboy in 2004, Damon he was honest about his intention to keep your love life out of the headlines.

“[S] If you’re the cover boy or the cover couple, then you’re screwed, “he explained.” And don’t date a celebrity. I don’t think I can fall in love with a celebrity right now, because it would mean changing my lifestyle, and I like my lifestyle to feel normal to me most of the time“, said.

Damon echoed these sentiments in an interview with Australia’s Sunday magazine (via Today). “[¿Por qué] someone would want to spend money to see you in a movie, after seeing you [en todas las revistas?]”, He asked himself.

“These days I definitely only go out, as we say, with ‘civilians‘”. True to his word, Damon ended up marrying a woman with a regular job.

Matt Damon’s wife was a waitress

Matt Damon with his wife Luciana Bozán Barroso

While Matt Damon I was in Miami filming “Stuck on You“In 2003, the cast and crew dragged him to a bar where he met his future wife Luciana Bozán Barroso, according Buzzfeed.

“I was working as a bartender in South Beach (Miami) and he was shooting a movie there and the crew ended up at the bar on a Saturday night,” he recalled. Vogue in 2018.

At one point in the evening, “Bourne went behind the bar and Barroso put him to work mixing cocktails. Fortunately, He learned how to mix drinks when he played a bartender in a previous role.

Damon enjoyed dating a woman who kept him out of the headlines, and in 2005 the couple tied the knot in a small civil ceremony.

They did not have a great reception, but in 2020 renewed their vows with 50 guests (according to People).

The couple has four daughters: Stella, Gia, Isabella and Alexia, Barroso’s daughter whom Damon adopted, according to Closer Weekly. Although Damon’s wife is not a celebrity, she is close friends with Damon’s wife. Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, according Vogue.