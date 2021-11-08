Who are the actors who will play Barbie and Ken

Gorgeous, iconic, classic, and also controversial. The well-known doll Barbie It is an emblem of children’s entertainment, since its creation in the 60s it has accompanied millions of girls and also boys all over the planet.

That gleaming figure with those precious features captured the attention of dozens of generations and also sparked deep debates regarding certain sequels such as the tireless search for beauty, thinness and the image of perfection.

Barbie He has always threatened to jump to the movies, to the big screen, and finally that project and dream of many will come true. After an extensive period of delays, marches and countermarches, it was confirmed that the filming will be activated in 2022.

So now the focus is on the protagonists of the main roles, on elucidating who will give life to Barbie already Ken. In the case of the lace, the chosen one is the talented Margot robbie, who won the Oscar nomination for best actress for Yo soy Tonya (2017) and best supporting actress for El escándalo (2019). A woman who embodied and guided the saga of The Suicide Squad.

Then it was necessary to reveal the man to Ken and in the last hours it was learned that Warner Bros managed to seduce a super successful actor like Ryan gosling. This artist has starred in hundreds of Hollywood tanks, so the main couple has an excellent interpretive quality.

Margot is so confident in the project that she also partnered as a producer and recently spoke about the challenges this film entails. “We like things that feel a little bit left of center. Something like Barbie, the name itself, makes people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what it is.’ but our goal is to be like ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’ll give you something totally different …’ “he mused.

As for the difficulties of approaching this entire universe with a critical eye, but also condescending with the doll and the joy it generated in millions of girls and boys, Robbie Held: “Can we really honor the fan base and also surprise people? Yes, we can do all of that and spark a thoughtful conversation.”

This initiative that began in 2014 with the signing of an agreement between Mattel (the toy company) and Sony Estudios went through hundreds of instances, to the point that the contract expired in 2018 and was renegotiated with Warner Bros. Finally, all the preparations have been activated and will begin filming in 2022. Expectations are around the finished product, will it generate more praise than criticism?