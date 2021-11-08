Who are the actors Ebru Şahin (Reyyan) and Akin Akınözü (Miran), the protagonists of ‘Hercai: love and revenge’? | People | Entertainment

‘Hercai: love and revenge’ is currently broadcast in Ecuador through the RTS signal, from Monday to Friday, at 9:00 p.m.

Although their real names are somewhat difficult to pronounce, those of their characters are somewhat easier and are the ones that stay in the mind and with which the viewer will remember them. It is the case of the actress Ebru Şahin and the actor Akin Akınözü, the protagonists of the Turkish soap opera Hercai: love and revenge, which is transmitted by RTS. Şahin gives life to Reyyan Sadoglu and Akınözü to They look at Aslanbey.

The story of Reyyan and Miran begins with lies with the aim of revenge, but in the process little by little feelings will arise that will be tested again and again and also to the traditions, as well as the instigations of the members of each family, who are enemies.

Although the names of Şahin and Akınözü are somewhat new to the viewer, these young actors enjoy great popularity in Turkey and now attract the attention of Latin America, even in the United States, where it is also broadcast by Telemundo.

Ebru Şahin

Şahin is 27 years old. He was born in Istanbul. Although known as an actress, she studied Science and Sports at Istanbul University and leaned into horse riding. Then he took acting classes.

In Ecuador, she could be seen as Burcu Selimer in the telenovela Eternal love, which was broadcast in Ecuavisa. But he has also participated in other productions, such as Savasçi (2017), Yasak elma (2018) and is currently the protagonist in Destan, in which he gives life to a warrior woman and is set in the 9th century. In 2016 she got her first film role, in the film Kan Parasi.

Undoubtedly the most representative role of the young woman is Reyyan, with which she has also won awards, including the Golden Butterfly for best actress in 2020; in the same category he achieved the Altin Markan Ödülleri and the Altin Palmiye Ödülleri.

“(Reyyan) has been one of the most important characters in my career. It helped me grow professionally as I developed it and appropriated its story, “said the actress in an interview with TVN.

Although his life is kept in absolute reserve, on Instagram he shares some of the important moments with his more than 3.7 million followers. And one of them was on September 14, when her boyfriend Cedi Osman asked her to marry him and he said yes.

Osman, originally from Macedonia and a Turkish national, is a basketball player and is currently part of the NBA in the United States. He is also a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF.

Akin Akınözü

Akınözü is 31 years old. He was born in Ankara. He is the son of the also actress Özlem Akinözü. And acting was not in his life plans. “I studied Applied Mathematics at the University of Berkeley, I always followed the path of science and mathematics,” said the actor to People in spanish.

“The artist’s blood runs through my veins, this comes from the side of my grandfather, who was the voice of America, and also from my grandfather’s brother, who is considered the father of Turkish documentaries,” he told the magazine. .

In the same dialogue, Akınözü said that “acting is a tool that teaches you how to be a human being”, adding: “I don’t know if it is correct to say this, but there is nothing beyond acting because it involves using all your skills human beings, because no matter how much you have acquired a lot of experience in other areas, you can always become a better actor, as long as you improve as a human being ”.

The actor lived in Berkeley for six years, while studying mathematics at the University of California.

In 2014 is when he entered acting in the film Gaffur. He has also participated in other productions, such as Kösem (2015), Arkadaşlar İyidir (2016), Aslan ailem (2017), Payitaht: Abdülhamid (2017) and a new project is added in which he will be the protagonist: the series The game of my destiny.

His character as Miran has rewarded him with prizes, Best Actor in a Drama Series at the 2019 24th Golden Lens Awards of the Magazine Journalists Association, and Best Couple in a Television Series at the Newspaper Awards Ayakli; at the Nova Awards he was awarded as the best male actor 2019; and Mister Nova 2019 from Nova Atresmedia.

In a dialogue with Infobae He commented that the series impacted him Lady’s Gambit, who is a fan “of women’s work in film and music” and would like to have dinner with Meryl Streep or “to have met Marilyn Monroe.”

Little is known about his private life, except that his girlfriend is Sandra Petemalciyan, according to international media. She is 26 years old. He is an economist and met the actor in the United States eight years ago; After two of meeting each other, they began their courtship.

On Instagram he has more than 3.1 million followers. It has been the cover of several magazines, among them, Hello USA.

Both Şahin and Akınözü through different interviews have expressed themselves in Spanish, as well as in dynamics that they perform in different videos.

Facts about Hercai: love and revenge