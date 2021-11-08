WhatsApp would launch this new function to compete with Discord and Telegram | WASAP | WP | WSP | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

Changes are coming in WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging application on the market. In addition to the changes made to the web platform, where users will be able to connect to the account without having the phone on, the company is preparing a new function called “communities”.

According to the portal WABetaInfo, the option “communities”Will have a similar operation to the Discord, that is, a space where users can create subchats for greater order in a group.

WhatsAppAccording to the medium, it will offer some tools to administrators to better manage all the groups included in the “community.” Thus, they can add other people manually or through a “Community invitation link”, shared privately or publicly. It should be noted that community chat is not the same as a social network, because privacy and end-to-end encryption are maintained.

It should be noted that “community” is under development in the beta versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS, so its interface and characteristics may change before its official launch.

WHATSAPP | Greater access to the web version

Did you find it annoying to be checking or unlocking your cell phone every time WhatsApp Web was disconnected? Well, from now on you will be able to use the PC app without the need to be aware of your mobile, it does not matter if it is Android or iOS.

This new tool was enabled in the beta version a few weeks ago and now it is beginning to spread to all users. It works both for WhatsApp Web browsers as well as the desktop application that you can purchase in the Microsoft store.

In addition to this change, users are also allowed to use an account WhatsApp On up to four paired devices (computers, tablets, or laptops) and one mobile device.

