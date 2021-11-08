WhatsApp: how to send messages with different fonts and without installing any strange app? | Photo | Android | WPP | Technology

It is not a secret that WhatsApp, the most used instant messaging application in the world, has several tricks secrets that most users do not know. One of them just came back viral in the social networks, since it allows send messages with different fonts and without installing strange programs on your smartphone, it does not matter that this is a Android or a iPhone, it will still work. Would you like to know how? Here we are going to explain the steps.

It is worth noting that this trick works on any platform, so you can also use it from WhatsApp Web. The only requirement that you must meet is to have a browser (Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Brave, among others) installed correctly on your device. Then you will have to follow the following steps:

Send WhatsApp messages with different fonts

1. Open your browser and enter the portal Unicode text converter (https://qaz.wtf/u/convert.cgi)

2. You will see a small box, in it you will have to write the message you want to send by WhatsApp.

3. Press button Show when you finish writing.

4. The page will display your message in different fonts.

5. There are many results, so find one that you like best. Select it and proceed to copy it.

6. Enter WhatsApp or WhatsApp Web, find a private or group conversation, and paste the text.

That would be all. Your WhatsApp contact will receive a message that has a different font than the traditional one. If you want to send another text, you must repeat the steps unless you install an application called Fonts, which will make things easier for you. This program is available in the Play Store and App Store.

WhatsApp tricks

WhatsApp how to send photos and videos that are deleted after the receiver opens them?

WhatsApp has just received an update that brings with it one of the most anticipated functions by users. The beta version of the app, available on Android devices, already allows you to send photos and videos that are automatically deleted after the receiver opens them.

As detailed by Wabetainfo, beta testers who download version 2.21.14.3 of WhatsApp will be able to use this tool. It is worth mentioning that other services, such as Snapchat, have already owned it for some time.

So you can have two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become a app essential for anyone in both the work and personal environment, which forces many to have two telephones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

While the market for mobile phone is currently covered by telephones Dual sim. This does not imply that necessarily with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can resort to a trick that is simple enough.

Watch YouTube videos without leaving the app

WhatsApp presented an important progress of its tool ‘Picture-in-Picture’ (PiP), which allows to facilitate the visualization of videos from Youtube from the same conversation chats, that is, it is no longer necessary to leave the app.

This WhatsApp novelty arrived for Android users who will be able to continue playing videos from Youtube through a floating window when you switch to another chat or even if you leave the platform and access other applications.

WhatsApp: how to fix app camera focus?

WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging application among users with mobile devices ios and Android. However, this does not prevent it from being prone to errors affecting its operation. In the last hours, a bug has been discovered that shows the blurred images and blurry through the camera of the application.

The updates that WhatsApp receives are to add new functions and, above all, to solve specific errors that are affecting the use of the application. However, it also causes some problems in certain options of the messaging service. If you tried to take a picture with the camera from the app, but it exits out of focus and blurry, here we tell you how to solve it.

How to create a chat with yourself

The trick is in using the groups by WhatsApp. To do this, enter the application and click on the three-dot icon to open the options menu. Here select “New Group” to create one, add a trusted contact and finally choose a name for the chat.

When the group WhatsApp, it will only be enough to delete the contact you previously added. Ready, now there will be a chat where the only participant will be you and which you can use to send messages to yourself.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a secret trick of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online’ and the ‘writing’ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic secret WhatsApp trick, which will allow you to be ‘invisible’, then do not hesitate to review the following video, which soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for any reason you deleted a conversation WhatsApp with photos and videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, that few people know, it only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the app instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, feel free to review this video for more details.

How to put music in your statuses?

WhatsApp is a app instant messaging used for sharing photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtube, we will be able to place our WhatsApp statuses songs favorites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is all the rage on the networks.

WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use WhatsApp every day to communicate with friends and co-workers. That is why many of them have two accounts; however, they do not know how to have both sessions open simultaneously and on the same PC. If you have this problem, we will show you how this simple trick works.

Unlike what happens on a mobile phone – where we are limited to opening a single account – on a computer it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although applying it requires a series of steps.

WhatsApp receives the function to add contacts with QR code on Android phones

Through the WABetaInfo portal, it was announced that WhatsApp would receive the new function that allows users to add contacts through a QR code. This long-awaited feature was only available in the iOS beta. However, a recent report indicates that it can also be used on Android phones.

WhatsApp had recently enabled QR code support in the latest iOS beta updates in TestFlight and this Friday WhatsApp is officially rolling out the feature for all beta testers of Android.

WhatsApp: create an application capable of translating a call or video call in real time

WhatsApp has call and video call functions, tools that are widely used by users who, in many cases, usually talk with people from abroad. If you don’t speak another language, we tell you that there is one app call iTourTranslator, which is capable of translating the conversation in real time. This app is also compatible with Telegram, Messenger and Wechat.

As detailed by Paréntesis, a portal specialized in technology, it will not be necessary for both people to have it installed on their phone, which can be Android or iPhone. It is enough that one owns the program for it to work.

How to stop receiving WhatsApp notifications?

The vacation mode changed its name weeks before being implemented in the official versions of WhatsApp; however, its operation is identical to what was planned from the beginning: allowing the user to block notifications only for some specific conversations.

The function changed its name to something more precise: keep chats archived, so that once we send any conversation, whether group or individual, to that section, it will remain there even if we receive new messages.

WhatsApp: this trick allows you to send audios with the Spanish voice of Loquendo

WhatsApp is a trend in social networks, because, thanks to a curious trick, you can now send audios with the Spanish voice of Loquendo, the mythical computer program that, a few years ago, became fashionable on YouTube. Thousands of netizens used it to create various videos: from makeup tutorials to creepy creepypastas. Do you want to know how to send a message using this sound synthesizer? Here we are going to teach you all.

One of the requirements to send this type of audio is to have an Android cell phone. In case you have an iPhone or another device developed by Apple, you will not be able to do it. If you meet this condition, you must enter the Play Store and look for an application called La Voz de Zueira (you can find it at this link). Once installed on your computer, you will have to give it the necessary permissions so that it can function normally.