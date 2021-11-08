WhatsApp: how to send messages with different fonts and without installing any strange app? | Photo | Android | WPP | Technology

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
42

It is not a secret that WhatsApp, the most used instant messaging application in the world, has several tricks secrets that most users do not know. One of them just came back viral in the social networks, since it allows send messages with different fonts and without installing strange programs on your smartphone, it does not matter that this is a Android or a iPhone, it will still work. Would you like to know how? Here we are going to explain the steps.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here