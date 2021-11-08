WhatsApp: how to forward a message without appearing as forwarded? | Technology

WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging applications on devices iPhone and Android. However, despite its popularity, the platform have secret tricks that most users are unaware of. One of these methods allows us to hide the ‘Forwarded’ label when forwarding a message, photo or video. How does it work? Here we explain it to you.

When you forward a WhatsApp message From a chat to another, the person who receives it receives a notice that this message has been forwarded. This can sometimes be a problem, since sometimes you don’t want the person to know that what you are sending them you have received from someone else.

As of yet, WhatsApp does not have a native feature that allows users to hide the ‘forwarded’ tag. However, there are alternative methods that will help us to do so.

How to forward photos and videos without showing ‘Forwarded’?

When they send you a photo or video by WhatsApp and you want to forward that content to another chat, either to a person or a group, there is a trick that you can use to send that content and that the ‘forwarded’ notice does not appear. You just have to follow these instructions:

Enter the chat where you received the photo or video.

Leave the photo or video selected.

Click on the 3 vertical dots on the top right.

Click on Share.

Among all the options that appear to share the content, choose WhatsApp.

Find the chat where you want to send the image and send it.

Forward a message on WhatsApp

In that simple way you can send the image or video you wanted in WhatsApp and the person you sent it to won’t know that someone else actually sent it to you.

WhatsApp: so you can make video calls with up to 50 people in the app

The global pandemic due to COVID-19, which prevents us from moving freely, has caused millions of people to communicate through video calls. WhatsApp is one of the apps that offers this function, but most of its users only know the option with 8 participants, without knowing that there is a way to create rooms with up to 50 people from the platform.

In this sense, you should know that you do not need to download any third-party application to make video calls with 50 people from WhatsApp. Also, you can use this option regardless of whether you have an Android phone or an iPhone.

What is a WhatsApp widget, what is it for and how to activate it?

You should know that the WhatsApp widget can only be activated on Android phones and that you do not need any third-party application to do it. To do so, just follow these instructions:

Go to the home screen of the phone.

Go to a blank place.

Hold down on the screen.

Select the Widgets option from the bottom menu.

Look for the WhatsApp 4 × 2 widget

Long press on this widget

Place it on the home screen.

WhatsApp: how to export your contact list to an Excel document?

WhatsApp contacts are very important data for us. Therefore, when we have a problem with the cell phone and we lose the phone numbers that we had stored in it, we have great headaches. In this sense, the best option is to be able to handle and manage them outside of the mobile. How to do it? Here we explain it to you.

You should bear in mind that having a phone book on your PC or laptop is very useful, especially in the workplace. For this reason, it is necessary to know the tricks that we can apply to export WhatsApp contacts to an Excel table.

WhatsApp how to send photos and videos that are deleted after the receiver opens them?

WhatsApp has just received an update that brings with it one of the most anticipated functions by users. The beta version of the app, available on Android devices, already allows you to send photos and videos that are automatically deleted after the receiver opens them.

As detailed Wabetainfo, beta testers who download version 2.21.14.3 of WhatsApp will be able to use this tool. It is worth mentioning that other services, such as Snapchat, have already owned it for some time.

How to easily create stickers?

WhatsApp allows you to create our own stickers with any photograph or image that we have saved on the smartphone. To create quality stickers we can use either of these two applications.

The first is called Sticker Maker and it is available for Android and iOS users. This application is very simple to use and you can choose any photograph you have on your phone, it can be your friends, work colleagues, family, etc.

The second app is called WSTicK and it offers you tools to erase the background of photos or cut their size. Its free version allows you to save 16 stickers per package, but its paid version supports up to 30.